NMEP distributes 145m insecticide nets in 6 yrs

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) yesterday disclosed it has distributed over 145 million long lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) in 33 States in the last six years. Also, from2016to2019, NMEP distributed over 92 million doses of ACTs (anti-malarials), 22.5 million Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP) dosesandover3millionvials ofArtesunate Injection National Coordinator NMEP, Audu Mohammed, who made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, explained that 130.42 million of the nets were distributed in mass replacement campaigns and over 16.3 million LLINs throughtheroutinesystem. While noting that utilisation of the nets by the most vulnerable population groups have increased, he noted that, though the Programme could not achieve the pre-elimination that it set out to achieve, mass reductions have been recorded in the malaria prevalence from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 and 23 per cent in 2018.

FG to build gold markets

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday revealed its plan to establish souks in Lagos and Kano states for international trading of locally mined gold in Nigeria. The Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite who disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, noted that the aim of the project is to diversify the nation’s […]
Fayemi hails Nigeria at 60, Ekiti 24

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has congratulated Nigerians on the country’s 60th independence anniversary with a call to all and sundry to continue to make all necessary sacrifice that would ensure that the country attains the level of greatness envisaged by the founding fathers. Fayemi, in his goodwill message signed by his Chief Press […]
Katsina SSG: Northern govts must unite against banditry

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani Katsina

The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State (SSG), Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Inuwa, yesterday called on the various governments in the North to unite against bandits and kidnappers in order to save the region.   Hesaidhiscallcamefollowing persistent attacks on the people by bandits and the increasingspateof kidnappings, particularlyintheNorth-West region, despitethepresenceof the army, air force, police […]

