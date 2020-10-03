NMEP distributes 145m insecticide nets in 6 yrs

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) yesterday disclosed it has distributed over 145 million long lasting insecticidal nets (LLINs) in 33 States in the last six years. Also, from2016to2019, NMEP distributed over 92 million doses of ACTs (anti-malarials), 22.5 million Sulfadoxine-Pyrimethamine (SP) dosesandover3millionvials ofArtesunate Injection National Coordinator NMEP, Audu Mohammed, who made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, explained that 130.42 million of the nets were distributed in mass replacement campaigns and over 16.3 million LLINs throughtheroutinesystem. While noting that utilisation of the nets by the most vulnerable population groups have increased, he noted that, though the Programme could not achieve the pre-elimination that it set out to achieve, mass reductions have been recorded in the malaria prevalence from 42 per cent in 2010 to 27 per cent in 2015 and 23 per cent in 2018.

