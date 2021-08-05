NMFB: Disbursements hit N408.54bn in two years

Two years of active operations as NISER Microfinance Bank (NMFB), owned jointly by CBN, Bankers’ Committee and NIPOST, disbursed a total loan of N408.54 billion to 712,477 beneficiaries, reports ABDULWAHAB ISA

The central bank has the mandate to lubricate economy for growth. To perform the task, it evolves strategies to deliver affordable and cheap credits to the citizens using conventional banks as channel. Over the years, the CBN and banks have had cause to collaborate on a number of projects through the Bankers’ Committee as platform. To extensively deploy affordable and cheap credit facility to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, the CBN and banks in 2018 came up with a novel idea – NIRSAL Microfinance Bank.

Ownership status

The bank is owned 75 per cent by the Bankers’ Committee, 15 per cent by NIRSAL, and 10 per cent by NIPOST. To be established in each 774 local government councils of Nigeria, NMFB, which commenced operations in 2019 has operated seamlessly for two years.

NMFB as credit facility link

The idea of setting up a national microfinance bank was hatched in 2018 at Bankers’ Committee retreat, which held between December 8 and 9. The CBN and Bankers’ Committee had sealed a decision to have in place, a national microfinance bank that will efficiently deploy funds created by the banking sector to boost activities of critical sectors of the economy. By its uniqueness, the proposed NMFB would have offices spread across 774 local government areas of the country, to be facilitated through a collaborative arrangement with the Nigerian postal service (NIPOST). Speaking during the Bankers’ Committee session, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that the establishment of the National MFB would solve the issues bordering on access to credit identified by the Bankers’ Committee as a major bottleneck to the disbursement of intervention funds. Making reference to other facilities created by the apex bank, Emefiele said the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee had set up the Commercial Agric Credit Loan Scheme, a N210 billion fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and another N60 billion to fund Agric and small business among many others. Regrettably, the governor lamented that the monies had not been fully deployed as envisioned, adding that a special microfinance bank with large spread would suffice in filling the gap. Before that retreat, deposit money banks had disbursed part of the funds, but Emefiele said they were not satisfied with the pace of disbursement. He recalled: “So far, over 850,000 small holder farmers have accessed loans and about N10 billion have been deployed but there are more people who need to access these funds to create jobs particularly in our rural communities and also improve the wealth in our rural areas. It is permeating but not moving as fast as we expect. “The idea behind the National MFB in addition to the existing channels such as the commercial banks, Bank of Agric, Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) and some of the reputable microfinance banks, would be a channel where these funds will be deployed fast and in a meaningful way that it is useful to the farmers and micro and small businesses”, Emefiele had explained at the time.

Credit disbursements NIRSAL

MFB was licensed and incorporated by CBN as a Private Limited Company in 2019. It commenced operations following the grant of a licence by apex bank to operate as a National Microfinance Bank in the same year. It commenced operations with seven pilot location. The bank debuted in Abuja. Bauchi, Ibadan, Kaduna, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Lokoja.To drive the vision of the founding fathers of bank, the Central Bank appointed Mr. Abubakar Abdulahi Kure as the Managing Director of NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank. The bank has successfully operated for two years with a total credit disbursement in the sum of N408.54 billion to 712,477 beneficiaries. Since it commenced operations, the bank has boosted credit supply chain through its various targeted intervention programmes to households, Small and Medium Enterprises, Agric Small Medium Enterprise Scheme, and the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme. The Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme is an initiative to support Federal Government’s efforts and policy measures for the promotion of agricultural businesses and small/medium enterprises (SMEs) as vehicles for sustainable economic development and employment generation. Under the AGSMEIS, businesses can access up to N10 million at five per cent per annum. In implementing the scheme, NIRSAL MFB has disbursed the sum of N96.1 billion to 241,182 beneficiaries within the last two years. In addition to core areas carved for the bank for intervention, the management of the bank is also ensuring the effective implementation of the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

Beneficiaries relieve experience

Beneficiaries of the NMFB credit disbursements recounted their experiences with the loans. With the interventions, some beneficiaries said they were able to revive their businesses affected by the pandemic. A Targeted Credit Facility beneficiary, Mr Gabriel Kuma, an Abuja based businessman, said: “I applied for the loan in the heat of the pandemic with a view to starting a business that would augment my income.” He said having to depend on salary alone was affecting his standard of living and with the impact of Coronavirus pandemic, which led to loss of income for firms and individuals, there was need to come up with a sustainable means of income. “I chose to go into food production and commodities trading and I can tell you I’m better off today compared to my previous pre- Covid 19 financial status,” he said. Luna, who commended NIRSAL MFB on the ease at which the application process was done, said his decision to go into food production was based on the conviction that there is always a huge demand for food. To achieve his objectives, he said that he decided to also expand his farms in Nasarawa state. “Predictions from Covid-19 had it that there would be a global recession owing to lockdown both globally and in Nigeria. “This means food will be more expensive as currencies will depreciate in value, not to mention the naira that has undergone several depreciations. As an employee then, I needed to figure out what brings an extra stream of income to me so as to cushion the effect of the recession.” “Having known that people must eat no matter the circumstances, I decided to invest in food production crops to be specific,” he said. Another beneficiary of the loan, Mr James Agasi, said he was able to expand his existing business with the NIRSAL facility. James, who is also based in Abuja, said having spent a substantial part of the capital of his business to survive the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy, there was need to inject fresh funds into the business. “I have two supermarkets and they were all doing well in terms of sale and profitability. But during the lockdown, things became tough because I could not open my shop as the market was totally shut. “Since the entire economy was on shutdown then, there were no fresh funds coming from my business. We had to survive and as such, the little money I had in the bank, which I had kept to buy goods, was what we fell back on for survival. “So, we started spending from that money until the restrictions were eased. I needed fresh capital and I approached our market association to borrow money but the demand from other members for loan was too much on the association. “I then decided to apply for the CBN Covid-19 loan and I was able to access the sum of N2.5 million. With that, I have been able to revive my business and things are back on track again,” he said The MD of NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, had during the disbursement of the loan urged beneficiaries to use the fund for the purpose it was collected for because the bank would ensure that all those who took the facility must repay what they took. “This is not a grant, it is a credit facility intended to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on businesses particularly SMEs. SMEs are the engine of any economy because they provide employment and taxes to government. “We urge people to apply, you don’t need to know anybody before you apply and once you qualify, you will be given the loan.”

Last line

With disbursement in region of N408.54 billion to 712,477 beneficiaries under two years of active operations, NMFB is living the mandate carved for it by CBN and Bankers’ Committee.

