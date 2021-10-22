NMMA: Kogi promises security

The Kogi State government has assured participants at the 29th Nigeria Media Merit Award of protection. The Security Adviser to the Governor, Jerry Omodara, gave the assurance yesterday at a media conference heralding the award at the Government House, Lokoja.

The retired military officer, who is the chairman, security subcommittee said: “I’m pleased to confirm to you that the state is set in all areas, particularly in terms of security arrangements put in place so far. To ensure a secured environment, we have been meeting to review the security needed for the great event.

“The state is safe, peaceful and secure to successfully host the programme. We try to build a peaceful state, knowing full well that peace is the bedrock for meaningful development and peaceful coexistence.” He added that the law enforcement agencies are prepared for the event. Meanwhile, about 300 delegates are expected to arrive in Lokoja for the ceremony scheduled for October 28 to 31.

