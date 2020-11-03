Business

NMMP: Ikeja Electric lists gains, to end estimated billing

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

Ikeja Electric had restated its commitment to bridging the metering gap by supplying meters to all its customers.

The utility firm said this during the distribution of 106,000 prepaid meters to customers across its six business units – Ikeja, Abule-Egba, Akowonjo, Oshodi, Ikorodu and Shomolu.

The IE stated that the metering initiative approved by the Nigerian government “is designed to ensure a seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered on the same day after following due process.”
Restating its commitment to bridging the metering gap by metering all its customers, the company noted that part of the objectives of the NMMP “also include the elimination of arbitrary estimated billing, improving network monitoring capability and provision of data for market administration and investment decision-making.”

 

For the first phase of the programme, which will run till the end of the year, Head, Corporate Communications, Ikeja Electric, Mr. Felix Ofulue, said that the utility firm “is rolling out over 106,000 prepaid meters to customers across its six Business Units – Ikeja, Abule-Egba, Akowonjo, Oshodi, Ikorodu and Shomolu.”

 

He explained that the beneficiaries of this programme, which will cut across all locations in IE network, would not be required to pay upfront for the installation of meters.
“Rather, the modalities of cost recovery for the meters will be clearly defined and communicated to the beneficiaries.

 

“The primary objective of the National Mass Metering Program is to increase the metering rate in the country and close the gap of unmetered customers. It is also expected that it will assist in reducing Collection losses, while at the same time, increasing financial flows to achieve 100 percent market remittance obligation of the DisCos,” Ofulue said.

 

“Apart from its job creation potential in the Meter value chain, the program will further strengthen the local meter value chain by increasing local meter manufacturing, assembly and deployment capacity, all in support of Nigeria’s economic recovery plan.

 

“Once again, Ikeja Electric wishes to restate its commitment to bridging the metering gap by metering all its customers, to ensure an efficiently managedg electricity supply industry that meets the yearnings of Nigerians.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Guinness assures shareholders of return to profitability

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Guinness Nigeria Plc has assured its shareholders of a determined return to profitability after Covid19-induced disruptions caused an adverse decline in revenue at the financial year-end.     The assurance was given at the 70th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held last week.   The company’s audited results for the period ended June […]
Business

Wema Bank upgrades mobile banking app

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank Plc has introduced its upgraded mobile app – ALAT 4.0 to enable customers remain connected to do much more. A unique app that provides seamless access to an array of exciting features serves as a platform where customers can personalize offerings to meets their frequent financial and lifestyle needs. According to a statement […]
Business

Morelife: 9mobile slashes local, international call rates

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In a bold move to enable its customers stay in touch with their loved ones at a much more affordable cost, one of Nigeria’s leading telecommunications operators, 9mobile, has launched a communication package tagged Morelife. Morelife is a voice-based prepaid package that allows customers to make calls at 11k/s to all networks in Nigeria and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: