NN detains 22 Thai sailors at Lagos Port over 32.9kg cocaine

Twenty two Thai citizens have been detained at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), BEECROFT, Apapa, Lagos, over attempt to smuggle 32.9 kilogrammes of cocaine from Brazil to Nigeria. The suspects who are sailors, were arrested on-board MV Chayanee Nareev, by a joint team from United Kingdom Border Force, following an intelligence report.

It was gathered that the cargo ship left Santos in Brazil on September 19, 2021 and the UK Border Force discovered that the vessel’s destination was Nigeria. All 22-crew members have been detained onboard the ship at the Lagos Port Complex, while investigation continued. According to the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, the brief was aimed at informing the public on a development within the nation’s maritime environment that concerns a recent sting operation conducted through collaborative efforts between the Nigerian Navy and other law enforcement agencies including the Interpol, the Nigerian Custom Services, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Mohammed explained that the joint security team, acting on credible intelligence from Interpol, naval officers, commenced tracking of MV Chayanee Naree, which was suspected of attempting to smuggle narcotics into Nigeria, saying that with the aid of the Nigerian Navy Falcon Eye Maritime Domain Awareness system, the security team started monitoring the movement of the vessel. He added that during the investigation it was discovered that the vessel departed Santos Brazil on September 19, 2021 and drifted for a week at a position about 250nm (approximately 500 kilometres) off the coast of Benin Republic from October 1 to October 8, before setting sail and arriving Nigeria on October 8, 2021.

