Nnabuife presents his naratives to the public

All is set for the public presentation of three books written by celebrated journalist, writer and social thinker, and the MD/CEO, Anambra Newspapers and Printing Corporation, publishers of National Light Newspapers, Sir Chuka Nnabuife. The books, ‘Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives’, ‘Mbize: Rage of Red Earth in Igbo Land’, and ‘Nigeria Civil War (1967 — 1970): Holes in Our Bubbles’, are due for public presentation on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the Event Hall, ANPC Garden, (National Light Newspapers), Awka, Anambra State.

Nnabuife, in a statement announcing the event, stated that the books are his modest contributions to mankind as a writer, social thinker, active journalist and keen articulator of our contemporary history for posterity, adding that the books are “of vital relevance to our society and our generation’s legacies”.

The books appraise, in various contexts, epoch-making events; personalities; socio-cultural and political developments; appraisal of matters of governance and leadership as well as distinct innovative enterprises and environmental issues.

They also contain critical essays and discourses on such salient issues that high-point the last decade in Igbo Land, Nigeria and Africa as unpredictable internal security issues, economic flip-flops, and combustive ethnic as well as religious issues.

There are equally, incisive intellectual probes into matters of rural in-tervention grassroots developments in Anambra State and Igbo land’s tricky joggle under the weight of a peculiar period of challenging relationship with other federating components of Nigeria amid her resilient Ohaneze’s sociocultural issues. While ‘Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives’ is a 728-pages book with three of its seven sections on Anambra State and Igbo Land; ‘Mbize: Rage of Red Earth in Igbo Land ‘ is on gully erosion devastation in Anambra State).

The ‘Nigeria Civil War (1967 — 1970): Holes in Our Bubbles, a 184-page book in two parts, is an investigative reporter’s insight into an oft-misrepresented saga. Part one of the book features accounts of the war by Nigerian Army generals of the war era who served in the fire fronts of the conflicts while Part Two, entitled ‘Ozoemezina’ features interviews with Biafran Army colonels and war theatre commanders. All of who recount their experiences in their various commands in separate interviews. There are also sections that articulate the severe impact of the war to Nigerians and Biafrans.

