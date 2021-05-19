Nnabuife’s ‘Homeland Catalysis’, beyond a compelling narrative

Chuka Nnabuife’s Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives have its milieu based strongly on the historical experiences, politics, and culture of Anambra State. It I a careful Chronicles of the aggregative experiences of the state in its entirety; from epoch to epoch, as perceived from the standpoint of an eagle eyed journalist. It is a calculated attempt to bridge the gap between history and journalism.

The title of the book lends an insight into its content as a full product of the socio-political events in Anambra. The cover design exposes the author for who he actually is! Chuka’s first and main call is visual arts. He is an artist extraordinary. The drawing on the book cover depicts the average Anambra characters in pursuance of the Anambra dream.

The silhouettes of men walking towards an obvious goal like people on a collective adventure speak volumes. It represents homebound sojourners. The author took a deep trajectory, not just I the socio political quandaries in Anambra State, but also into the spur affairs of Ndigbo; hence the subtitle, “More than just Anambra Narratives.” Chuka Nnabuife viewed every incident, every event, and every context with the chorographical eyes of a seasoned journalist. He unconsciously sup the main thrust of the book: “The state has been a theatre of big battles, literally and conceptually. Big, bold, brazen things have happened in the state.

From the drumming of war and raw fisticuffs that has marked partisan politics to the fury and rage of labour unionism, Anambra State has recorded many fights including epic ones such as the abduction of a sitting governor and the touching of the state house.(1)” Compelling, concise, clear, consistent, committed Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives is a bridge between the highly reported metropolitan news and the miserly and most often unreported rural items.

This book is a child of intense journalism, which sprouted from articles published by the author in his column, ‘Catalysis.’ Catalysis appeared at the back of National Light Newspaper from 2014 to 2019. His ardent journalism eagle eyes were displayed in his pure depiction of the national and state political issues pervading the south eastern Nigeria with Anambra in focus. The sixty-four publications herein contained, he took sweeps at issues prevalent in Anambra state especially those that may not be front liners in main national tabloids.

He rigorously picked on and depicted strong socio-political revitalization and consciousness of the Igbo nation. He picked on issues – large and small and duly reflected on the preconceived ideas. His themes, which have implications far beyond the obvious knowledge of events revolving around State houses and the capitals parallel, are skillfully handled.

The experiences of the Anambra, ‘Miracle,’ and the extreme success of the Governor Willie Obiano regime may have been told before, but never with such freshness, intensity, and power as they are portrayed in this book. The author writes: “His government buttressed the goals with clearly defined administrative planks and guarding tenets, dubbed ‘four pillars’ which comprise industrialization; Agriculture; Trade and commerce and oil and gas. Midterm into his tenure the need for a fifth pillar was obvious and ‘logistics’ become the latest bastion.

Twelve facilitators of the pillars were captured under the tag ‘enablers’. Among them were security, education, health, roads and social infrastructure, urban development, the environment, Transport, Finance, Electricity, Women’s welfare, Tourism, youth and finance and Entrepreneurship. Through this thrust, his government launched a hands-on approach to governance that projected vivid keenness for growth, social security, knowledge expansion and food sufficiency (149). He ardently took on Obiano’s foresight and political maneuvering that permanently saved Anambra from political ‘godfatherism.’

Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives choreograph Anambra State with its richly developed insight into culture and economics, not to mention an inquest into the growing Igbo Nationalism that is fully fleshed out, sometimes lampooned by the author. In his first chapter of the book entitled, Behold Anambra of Big History,’ the author chronicled what he termed, ‘the hidden seldom-cited traits that make Anambra State unique and positively different from other Nigerian states.’ In the paragraph of page one, the author seems to find it difficult ascribing to Anambra state the female statue due to his perceived ruggedness of the state.

Nnabuife is a gifted writer and a journalist with fluid pros and insightful observations. He easily Wade’s into and illuminates the diversity of Anambra State. Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives Lea the reader into the very heart of Anambra state like a journey of selfdiscovery with surprising results.

The author exposes several unique personalities whose experience and views deeply influenced the state from the time to when the state was created during the General Ibrahim Babangida regime. He chronicled the growth of the state from her first Administrator, Joseph Abulu, a naval officer to the present day. He portrayed strong teething problems encountered by the state; the bitter political struggles, Ahmed assumes duty as Artistic Director/CEO of National Troupe the vicious torching of the popular main market Onitsha, the near overrun of the state by hoodlums during the Mbadinuju regime by Derico and Chiejina, and the subsequent invitation of the Bakkasi boys to quell terror with terror. He took a sweep at the dastardly concept of God fatherism in the state body polity that culminated into the burning down of state facilities and the attempted kidnap of the sitting governor of the state. One could imagine how challenging it would be to tackle the recording of all the political movements in a state like Anambra, but Nnabuife succeeded as only a talented author like himself possibly could. With an unapologetically realistic delivery packed with emotion, Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives is a crucially important portrayal of the difficulties state face in Nigeria’s body polity every single day.

I have no doubt that this book will be met with resistance in some quarters and slapped with a “controversial” label, but if one has ever wondered what it was like living down history lane in Anambra state, then this book is an unflinchingly honest place to start. Divergent opinions may trail the hype around this book but unquestionably and admittedly, it is a sure recommendation to every Anambra character. The writer Chinua Achebe opined that, ‘If you do not know where the rain started beating you…you will not know where you dried your body!

Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives truly waded into the most secret places of Anambra history…and laid it bare! The re and artistic captivating cover makes the book a must-read. One should therefore set aside the fear occasioned by the mammoth 724 pages aside and dive in.

‘Homeland Catalysis: More than just Anambra Narratives’ is one of those books that makes you fall in love with the Narratives, and demands that you sit on the edge of your seat for every single line. Despite the innocuous, calm approach, the title speaks the truth: this is a book about Anambra and beyond. It presents with equanimity all the horrors and atrocities as well as all the good and delightful. It is not sugarcoated, and it is simply unambiguous. In some chapters, the political wrongdoing hits you between the eyes without mercy.

Like this: Like Loading...