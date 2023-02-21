Nnaji: Why Nnamani is campaigning against Atiku

Barr. Ray Nnaji is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State and onetime National Auditor of the party. In this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, he speaks on recent developments in the state chapter of the party and other issues

You are part of those who petitioned against Senator Chimaroke Nnamani for campaigning against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar in favour of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), which eventually led to his expulsion.

What prompted that action?

I felt that no matter what Tinubu must have done for him, he is supposed to understand that during the time he was governor, nobody ever took such step because it is antiparty. So, it is very hypocritical of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani to be in PDP and be campaigning for APC.

As an intellectual of his standing, the best he should have done is to resign from PDP and join APC to show Tinubu that he loves him to the extent of vacating his position.

How can he be in PDP and be campaigning openly for APC?

If he is on the other side, assuming but not conceding the fact that he is the chairman of the party, what would he have done if somebody is doing that kind of a thing?

No matter whatever Tinubu will do for him; they were colleagues I must have to tell you that; it’s very shameful that he himself is playing second fiddle to a colleague of his’.

Nobody would have been against him if he had resigned and join APC and take whatever position he wants and even campaign to high heavens but not a situation that he is in PDP. This is a person; I must say it for the first time, who clandestinely schemed to be running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

He made some publications before Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was selected. He schemed to be the vice president candidate, believing that the position would be zoned to South-East.

Is that how he would have been vice president?

What would you have done if he has not been expelled by the party?

I would have gone to court because the party’s constitution is very clear that you dare not ignore anybody’s petition. I had already started drafting my suit to take the party and Nnamani to court. That is to tell you it’s so bad. If Nnamani had been within the age bracket of 30 and 40, I will say it is youthful exuberance but I don’t understand how somebody who has passed the age of 60 is behaving this way.

Tinubu is being worshiped because he made people but Nnamani made nobody and that is why he is playing second fiddle to Tinubu. If he had made somebody he wouldn’t have been doing this thing. Anybody who made it in Nnamani’s administration did not make it because he supported the person but because he or she was smart to have some advantages without Nnamani knowing because he will destroy you if he knows.

He is so jealous that he doesn’t like anybody to be made through him.

Many people had said that it sounds ironical that he sponsors jingles on radio, campaigning for himself under PDP and at the same time campaigning against the presidential candidate of PDP. What do you make of that?

That’s what I am telling you that it is hypocritical; speaking from both sides of the mouth which is bad. How can a man of that nature be doing that?

Is it possible that he was doing that possibly because of the position of the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who is a member of the G5 governors?

No!

Ugwuanyi has his own body language but he is doing it very cleverly and smartly to the extent that you cannot pin him down. Most of the G5 people are now realising that probably their game plan might not work. Even Governor Nyesom Wike, who said they will mention the name of the person they are supporting at the end of January, did not do so.

He approved the stadium for PDP’s presidential rally, disapproved it and approved again but the party said it was no longer interested. You can’t play God, Nnamani told me when he was having problem that those people he believed were with him departed from him. I was the only person standing behind him and he was saying I’m the last man standing. I stood behind him even when I didn’t have cause to do that, taking into consideration what he did to me when I was in his government. He told me that he played God; he has started again. He shouldn’t play God because it is not decent. It is very bad for you to be a senator, having the ticket of PDP and be campaigning for another party openly.

That is to say that you damn the consequences, whatever you want to do you can do it even the party is supreme.

With the G5 governors revolting and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, making inroads into the South that used to the stronghold of PDP, what are the chances of the party winning the presidential election?

Very bright!

Atiku has his own strongholds and that is Northern Nigeria. If you see what is happening there, you will know quite well that he is the candidate to beat there and that is where the votes that will determine, who will succeed Muhammadu Buhari will come from, not from the South.

So, what I’m saying in effect is that what they will succeed in doing is to reduce his votes this side, not that he will not get the required 25 per cent. He will get the required 25 per cent in all the South East states. Even in Enugu, you can hardly campaign for Atiku and that is how Ugwuanyi did it.

You don’t campaign for him, you don’t mention his name, when you are campaigning for other positions, you don’t talk. Since I joined politics, I have never seen this kind of horrible politicians. You don’t do that kind of a thing!

If they don’t even mention Atiku’s name, how is he going to achieve the 25 percent?

When you go to the polling booth, you will be given three ballot papers, what do you do?

The villagers don’t even know how to differentiate between the umbrella and the other ones. What they know is umbrella. You give three ballot papers; the villager will go there and thumbprint for the three umbrella. He doesn’t know how to put one separate; it is only the elite that know. But the agitation against Atiku is selfish and personal.

And let me be frank with you, if Atiku loses the presidency, there will be bandwagon effect. Some of this people calling themselves G5 would be swept out. They are going to find it difficult to win their positions because the person that had won the presidency will bring the pressure to bear in some of these places and it will be very difficult for you to change the hands of the clock.

You know quite well when you are campaigning for PDP you are invariably campaigning for the presidency. Whether you mention it or not, you are campaigning for the presidency because that very day, they will give you three ballot papers – two for the National Assembly elections and one for the presidency.

Even if you tell somebody to vote for this one the other one, some people will not even know how to differentiate between the three.

Some people will even say okay but when they enter the voting cubicle, they will do whatever they like and come out to tell you they have done what you said they should do.

What are the chances of the PDP governorship candidate winning in the state, considering that many believe there will be real competition ths time around and given alleged not too impressive performance of the PDP administration in the state?

Let me be frank with you; PDP is Enugu State and Enugu State is PDP. You know quite well that after Nnamani and Sullivan Chime, the party has not been having it smooth.

If it were to be when results are written, it will be easy to muzzle people but with the introduction of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), the peoples’ votes will count. It cannot be easy for anybody to change the state overnight to another party from PDP.

The party has the 17 local government chairmen and the councilors; all of them will at work for progress of the party. Even if there are other members that might be working against the party, those people having positions know that if they allow any other party to win, their positions would be threatened.

So, they will do everything humanly possible to make sure that they campaign for the party. And that was why I said because of what you just mentioned as alleged nonperformance of the governor, it is not proper for the governor to have followed the G5 and do what he is doing because if incidentally Atiku loses, the tendency for the party that wins the national to take over the state is very high.

But we say it is only the moving train that you enter, the one that is stationary you have to get out of it. It is the person going to the market that you tell to buy something for you not the one returning from the market.

So, if eventually the presidency, which I doubt, is won by a different party other than PDP, the party will sweat to recover some of the sates during the gubernatorial election. You saw what happened when APC defeated PDP in 2025, the party lost most states because of the bandwagon effect.

That is the danger of this action the G5 governors are performing. They are taking a very big risk and if eventually another person comes in as against the anointed person to take over from you, your problem has started. By then you will be lamenting.

If not that we came out and fought Chime, Nnamani would have been in a terrible bad shape. It is unfortunate that he has forgotten very easily. He was in a terrible shape, quote me. He was reading suicide books at that time. The situation was too bad but we came out to give him hope.

Now, he has gotten the hope and he is messing up. I felt so bad that I offered to sacrifice myself. I was declared wanted by Chime; I fought him for three years and eight months for the sake of Nnamani and nothing more. I was declared wanted and I left Enugu and the man seems not to have realized that God gave him a second chance.

When God gives you a second chance, you should not miss that chance. What he is doing now shows that he doesn’t even realize that God is not happy with him any longer.

