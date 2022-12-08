Politics

Nnamani defends Tinubu’s Buga dance

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Insists ex-gov’s youth friendly

The Senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has justified the ‘Buga’ dance by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in London.

Nnamani, who is senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the APC candidate embarked on a series of sustainable policies towards addressing the needs of the youths, when he served as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2007.

The former Enugu State in a series of tweets, noted that Tinubu spent N14.4 million to renovate the Onikan Youth Centre on Lagos Island and the Akinwunmi Youth Centre in Ikeja while recreational facilities that had been abandoned for years were renovated as well.

According to him, Tinubu also established an anti-drug misuse campaign initiative to educate adolescents about the risks associated with illicit drugs use, while a N1 million grant was given to every registered voluntary youth organisations for their helpful efforts at re-orientating the youths against drug abuse.

 

