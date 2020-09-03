Nnamani eulogises Ugwuanyi for roles in Enugu Airport’s reopening

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has showered encomiums on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his relentless effort and commitment towards rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport reopened after one year of closure. Nnamani said “it is ennobling that Governor Ugwuanyi has lived up to expectation of overseeing the primary and central city of Igbo land. Not only did he coordinate, organize and champion the activities, he was directly involved on a daily basis in the rehabilitation of the airport project.”

He, however, praised Ugwuanyi for the bold steps taken to relocate the Emene market abattoir, Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) mast and other structures that were hitherto obstructions to smooth operations at the airport. Nnamani said he was pleased that Ugwuanyi who had become leader of the Ebeano political family had demonstrated statesmanship, courage and leadership as governor of the coal city State an pride to Igbo land. He said: “I welcome with excitement the news of the reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport that serves as the gateway to the Igbo area of Nigeria.

“This is consistent with the role expected of the Governor of Enugu State to symbolize total Igbo social and cultural appropriation of the city of Enugu. “I ensured that the portraits of the Governors of the five Igbo States; Abia, Anambra. Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo are displayed at the Executive Lounge of the Airport.”

