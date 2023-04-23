Nnamani Tells Obi To Withdraw Petition Against Tinubu

Former Governor of Enugu State, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to withdraw his petition against the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and join him in the task of making a new Nigeria.

Nnamani, who made the call in a series of tweets on Sunday, urged Obi to align with Tinubu in the task of making Nigeria a new nation.

According to him, the former Anambra State Governor has neither spread nor has a national appeal to win the presidential election and his case is dead on arrival.

He pointed out that what Obi is doing with his petition is “bad belle, petulance and demarketing Tinubu.

“His petition is dead on arrival. He does not have the spread or national appeal. His appeal to non-electoral matters is to demarket the President-elect and besmirch his reputation.

“He does not have near spread and national appeal. His petition is ego-driven, a joke carried too far. His attempt to highlight non-electoral issues is trying to embarrass the President-elect.”

He added that Peter Obi should come down from his high horse to allow sedate minds to negotiate on behalf of the Igbo and South East for a safe landing.