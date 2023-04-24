Nnamani To Obi: Withdraw your petition, align with Tinubu

Former governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has asked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, to withdraw his petition against the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and join him in the task of building a new nation. In a statement he personally signed in Abuja yesterday, Nnamani urged Obi and his supporters to align with the ebullience and conviviality welcoming Tinubu’s victory to the Office of the President of Nigeria, the greatest black nation on earth. He said Obi knew that he had neither the spread nor the national appeal to win the presidential election, pointing out that what Obi was doing with his petition is known in local parlance as ‘bad belle,’ petulance and de-marketing. “His petition is dead on arrival, he does not have the spread or the national appeal. His appeal to nonelectoral matters is to de-market the President-elect and besmirch his reputation.”