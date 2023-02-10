Politics

Nnamani To PDP: My exclusion a nullity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Former Enugu State Governor, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani has reacted to his exclusion from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing it as a nullity.
Nnamani, a serving senator who is also a candidate in the February 25 senatorial election, said that Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) lacks the powers to suspend or expel him from the party.
He also argued that due process was not followed by the party leadership, to expel him.
The senator was on Friday expelled from the PDP alongside six others, for anti-party activities.
But in a letter to the PDP NWC by his lawyer Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN), the former governor said the NWC usurped the powers the National Executive Committee (NEC).

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

