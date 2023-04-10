Nnamani urges Ndigbo to shelve emotional sentiments, support Tinubu

Former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has urged Ndigbo to shelve the emotional sentiments over the 2023 elections and support the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In a statement he issued in Abuja on Sunday, Nnamani stated that Tinubu would be sworn in as President on May 29, 2023, pleading with Igbo leaders and people to join other ethnic nationalities to negotiate for accruals from the joint Commonwealth of the Nigerian nation as soon as possible. He said: “In God’s time, Igbo elites will shake off the shackles of politicovisceral emotion, unreasonable petulance of her Youth and twin apathy and nonchalance of her elders. “Ndigbo should join the comity of other ethnic nationalities of Nigeria to share equitably her Palaver and resource accruals. “What is needed now is to support the incoming government, participate in order to be able to negotiate for dividends of democracy to our people.” Nnamani told his people to reflect on the journey so far in order to avoid the pitfalls that put them in a disadvantaged position in the past.

