Nnamdi Azikiwe Varsity gets N1bn education grant

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group has provided a grant of N1 billion Tertiary Education Infrastructure Grant to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, AnambraStateforthe construction of a student’s hall of residence in the institution.

This is the last of the six tertiary institutions to benefit from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme drawn from the ASR Africa’sannual$100million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Like this: Like Loading...