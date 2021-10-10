News

Nnamdi Azikiwe Varsity gets N1bn education grant

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative, (ASR Africa) – the brainchild of Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder and Executive Chairman of BUA Group has provided a grant of N1 billion Tertiary Education Infrastructure Grant to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, AnambraStateforthe construction of a student’s hall of residence in the institution.

 

This is the last of the six tertiary institutions to benefit from the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme drawn from the ASR Africa’sannual$100million Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

