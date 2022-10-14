Nnamdi Kanu Appeal Judgment: It’s not over, says Malami

It’s not over yet, Federal Government said Thursday in relation to an Appeal Court judgment on trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

Attorney-General Abubakar Malami suggested Thursday that the judgement does not imply that Kanu has been freed.

A statement from his office said Kanu was “only discharged but not acquitted.”

It also said the court addressed only the issue of his rendition but not those of prior charges before he was rearrested.

Malami indicated that the Federal Government will pursue the prior issues for which he was taken to court.

Here is the statement in full, as endorsed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations:

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.

Between discharge and acquittal

In law, an acquittal order holds an accused person innocent, whereas a discharge order does not. Government can legally continue to regard a person who is only discharged but not acquitted as a suspect. The person can be further investigated or rearrested for the alleged crime.

