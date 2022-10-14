News

Nnamdi Kanu Appeal Judgment: It’s not over, says Malami

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

It’s not over yet, Federal Government said Thursday in relation to an Appeal Court judgment on trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

Attorney-General Abubakar Malami suggested Thursday that the judgement does not imply that Kanu has been freed.

A statement from his office said Kanu was “only discharged but not acquitted.”

It also said the court addressed only the issue of his rendition but not those of prior charges before he was rearrested.

Malami indicated that the Federal Government will pursue the prior issues for which he was taken to court.

Here is the statement in full, as endorsed by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations:

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

“For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.

Between discharge and acquittal

In law, an acquittal order holds an accused person innocent, whereas a discharge order does not. Government can legally continue to regard a person who is only discharged but not acquitted as a suspect. The person can be further investigated or rearrested for the alleged crime.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG releases N1.9trn for capital projects, COVID-19

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

…targets N850bn from unclaimed dividends   Minister: No more fuel subsidy       The Federal Government has so far released N1.80 trillion for capital projects ex  ecution in the 2020 budget, representing 89 per cent of the provisions in the fiscal document  Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, who confirmed […]
News

Oni asks voters to reject APC, PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ex-Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has urged voters to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 governorship election. Oni defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after the recent PDP governorship primary, which he claimed was manipulated in favour of Olabisi Kolawole. The former […]
News

Low tide slows work to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Low tide overnight has slowed efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long, 224,000-tonne container vessel that has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created the world’s largest shipping jam. The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning after losing the ability […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica