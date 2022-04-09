Nnamdi Kanu: Court striking out 8 charges gives impetus to political solution – Prof Dike, Ohanaeze

Elder statesman and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. Francis Dike, has said that the striking out of eight of the 15 charges brought against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, will give greater impetus to a political solution to the matter. This is also as he asserted that the development will be a psychological boost, and advantage to the defence over the prosecution, adding that more will be thrown out, leaving nothing much to pursue in the suit. Also commenting on the matter, the pan-Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo reiterated its call for a political solution in handling the Kanu’s case.

The spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, said although he rejoiced with IPOB over the success of Friday’s rulings, Ohanaeze still insisted on dialogue to abridge the trial. Also speaking, the National Vice President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke also told Saturday Telegraph yesterday said that the political solution to the matter is being defeated by the ruling of the court. Dike said: “Imagine striking out eight charges in one outing. You brought eight charges against somebody that are totally incompetent, you do not even have the facts to prove them, is it the remaining seven that you would be able to prove? “And let me tell you this, it is impossible in a sensitive matter of this nature, for a judge to strike out all the charges in one fell swoop.

What I know is that as they go on, and as they start leading their evidence, I believe another three or four charges will be thrown out. Remember that evidence has not been led yet, all these other charges were struck out on technical ground. “And when that happens, with two or three charges left, there won’t be much left in the suit to pursue.

Yes, I’m optimistic; there will be a political solution to this matter. I’m almost certain.” Ogbonnia added that normal trial will be extended thereby prolonging the security challenge and economic hardship imposed on South East by the stay-athome every Monday and on days Kanu appears in court. He said: “Today is a successful outing for IPOB, so I join in expressing joy for the successful outing. Secondly in South East Nigeria today, in some places you have partial compliance to stayat- home order and some other places there was full compliance. “And on Monday, we will be confronted with the same stay -at-home, and every other Monday like that. So it has been very difficult really and the people are saying that Nnadi Kanu should be released.

That is why Ohanaeze has asked the president for a dialogue, going through a judicial process will not only prolong this matter, it will cause a lot of damage to the business in South East. “That is why Ohanaeze is calling for dialogue. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, definitely should act as a father, to realise that a part of the country is in dire need of his intervention.

“We have made it abundantly clear that it is not a matter of mobile police sent to the South East that will solve the problem. What will solve the problem are government policies. You know, we have two types of joy, joy that is derived from happiness and joy that is imposed and the one that comes from within.

“There is a kind of policy statement that the president will make now and there will be jubilation galore, everyone will be happy; so the need for all these mobilised soldiers around will not be necessary”. Okeke emphasised that: “You can imagine the ruling; when we thought that Nnamdi Kanu would be granted bail by the court, the reverse is now the case and that still boils down to the plot by those up there to continue to frustrate us. “Despite the agitations and its attendant consequences the powers that be have continued to take a posture that gives room for the level of insecurity in the South East. “We must not underestimate dangers of bad precedent in the instant case. Buhari will soon leave office does it mean subsequent regimes are free to abduct people from overseas to face any allegation as in the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s precedent?”

