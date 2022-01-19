News

Nnamdi Kanu defeats FG in court

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday defeated the Federal Government at the Abia State High Court.

Justice Ben Anya of the High Court sitting in Abia State, rejected the government’s challenge of its jurisdiction to hear Kanu’s fundamental rights suit.

Kanu, through his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had initiated the fundamental human rights suit against the Federal Government.

In the suit, Ejimakor had urged the court to declare the invasion of the residence of the IPOB leader in Abia State in 2017 as unlawful and an infringement of his constitutional rights.

He urged the court to declare his rearrest and torture in Kenya last year as unlawful.

The suit, which Ejimakor filed in August, further sought the court to stop the Nigerian government from prosecuting Kanu, mandating it to release the IPOB leader and tender an apology to Kanu, among others.

But, during Wednesday’s proceedings, the Federal Government challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

This was disclosed by Ejimakor in a tweet.

“Breaking: MNK wins as Abia High Court rejects Nigerian government’s challenge to its jurisdiction to hear Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit. Judgment on other issues still in progress,” Ejimakor wrote.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Trump says for first time that Biden ‘won,’ adds that he is not conceding

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Trump for the first time on Sunday signaled that Joe Biden “won” the 2020 presidential election that he continues to say was “rigged” against him, adding that he is not conceding the race. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted in response to a monologue on Fox News’ “Watters’ World.” The tweet comes eight days after the Fox […]
News Top Stories

N250bn sukuk bond over subscribe by 346%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The N250 billion Sovereign Sukuk flagged off last Monday by Debt Management Office ( DMO) was oversubscribed with over N865 billion. The outcome represents a subscription level of 346%. The offer closed on Thursday December 23, 2021. An analysis of the subscription data by the Debt Management Office (DMO) revealed high levels of subscription from […]
News Top Stories

Wike: 1999 Constitution clear on VAT collection

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the law guiding the collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) by federating states is clearly spelt out in the 1999 Constitution as amended, and not an issue that should be politicised or looked at from the prism of religion or ethnicity.   The governor also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica