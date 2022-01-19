Nnamdi Kanu defeats FG in court

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Wednesday defeated the Federal Government at the Abia State High Court.

Justice Ben Anya of the High Court sitting in Abia State, rejected the government’s challenge of its jurisdiction to hear Kanu’s fundamental rights suit.

Kanu, through his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, had initiated the fundamental human rights suit against the Federal Government.

In the suit, Ejimakor had urged the court to declare the invasion of the residence of the IPOB leader in Abia State in 2017 as unlawful and an infringement of his constitutional rights.

He urged the court to declare his rearrest and torture in Kenya last year as unlawful.

The suit, which Ejimakor filed in August, further sought the court to stop the Nigerian government from prosecuting Kanu, mandating it to release the IPOB leader and tender an apology to Kanu, among others.

But, during Wednesday’s proceedings, the Federal Government challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the suit.

This was disclosed by Ejimakor in a tweet.

“Breaking: MNK wins as Abia High Court rejects Nigerian government’s challenge to its jurisdiction to hear Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s fundamental rights suit. Judgment on other issues still in progress,” Ejimakor wrote.

