Nnamdi Kanu: FG engaging in petty politicking – Afenifere

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere has berated the Federal Government over the amended charges against the leader of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. According to the group, the recent move against Kanu was an indication that the federal government has come to its wit’s end in the case. Afenifere in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Sola Ebiseni and made available to New Telegraph described the case as “an ill-wind that will blow the Buhari administration and Nigeria no good.”

Ebiseni, who lashed out at the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami for compounding the issue, emphasized that the Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami who made more inciting statements than Kanu had not been investigated The statement read “With the amended seven counts charges against Nnamdi Kanu, as released by the press, it appears the Federal Government has come to its wit’s end in the case with the Biafran Leader and self determination agitations generally.

