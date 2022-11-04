Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Nnamdi Kanu heads to Supreme Court over stay of execution ruling

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which granted a stay of execution of an earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal which discharged him. Kanu in a notice of appeal dated November 3, and filed through his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) raised a complaint on the whole decision of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of judgment of the Court delivered on October 13, 2022. In his ground one of the appeal, Kanu submitted: “The court below erred in law when it proceeded to hear and determine an application for stay of execution of judgment in a criminal appeal, brought under Order 6 Rule 1 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, and Section 17 of the Court of Appeal Act of 2004, and thereby occasioned a miscarriage of justice.”

In the particulars of errors, he argued: “Both the Court of Appeal Rules 2021 and Court of Appeal Act, 2004, did not make any provisions for stay of execution of a Court of Appeal judgment in a criminal appeal. “Order 6 rule 1 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, only provides for the forms of application as spelt out in Form 3, and did not specifically provide for or recognise an application for stay of judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in a criminal appeal. “Section 7 of the Court of Appeal Act, 2004, specifically provides for stay of execution of the judgment of Court of Appeal in civil appeals.

The section did not provide for stay of execution in criminal appeals. The language of the statute is so clear and unambiguous that it needs not enlist any complex interpretation, or import into it what is not contained therein. “By the Supreme Court decision in Chief Olisa Metu vs Federal Republic of Nigeria & anor (2017) 11NWLR (PT. 1575) PP 157, an application for stay of proceedings/execution of judgement of court, shall not be entertained or brought under the inherent jurisdiction of the court provided for in section 6(6)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). “The jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal can only be invoked if the relief sought is such as it is empowered to grant by an enabling law or statute. There is no law or authority that empowers the court below to grant a stay of execution in criminal appeals as such sought by the respondent.

“An application for stay of execution of judgment in a criminal appeal can only be entertained when the applicant who sought to stay the execution of the judgment being appealed against, has been convicted for an offence of murder or sentenced to death, and is awaiting execution by the relevant authorities.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta 2023: Orubebe emerges Omo-Agege’s Campaign DG

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Deputy Senate President and 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, yesterday picked the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe as the Director- General of his Campaign Organisation. This came few hours after the governorship candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, […]
News

Delta Guber: INC debunks report of sole Ijaw aspirant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ijaw National Congress, INC, has described as fake news reports that an Ijaw Nation aspirant vying to become the governor of Delta State come 2023 has been declared the sole candidate from the region. The reaction follows publication across some media platforms that a candidate has been selected as choice of the INC. INC […]
News

Olonisakin, Buratai, others appear before senate panel for screening as ambassadors

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past Service Chiefs have appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs for screening as ambassadors of Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari appointed them as ambassadors after they left office in January. The ex-service chiefs are Abayomi Olonisakin, former chief of Fefence Staff; Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff; Ibok-Ete Ibas, former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica