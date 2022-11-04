Nnamdi Kanu heads to Supreme Court over stay of execution ruling

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which granted a stay of execution of an earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal which discharged him. Kanu in a notice of appeal dated November 3, and filed through his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) raised a complaint on the whole decision of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of judgment of the Court delivered on October 13, 2022. In his ground one of the appeal, Kanu submitted: “The court below erred in law when it proceeded to hear and determine an application for stay of execution of judgment in a criminal appeal, brought under Order 6 Rule 1 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, and Section 17 of the Court of Appeal Act of 2004, and thereby occasioned a miscarriage of justice.”

In the particulars of errors, he argued: “Both the Court of Appeal Rules 2021 and Court of Appeal Act, 2004, did not make any provisions for stay of execution of a Court of Appeal judgment in a criminal appeal. “Order 6 rule 1 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, only provides for the forms of application as spelt out in Form 3, and did not specifically provide for or recognise an application for stay of judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in a criminal appeal. “Section 7 of the Court of Appeal Act, 2004, specifically provides for stay of execution of the judgment of Court of Appeal in civil appeals.

The section did not provide for stay of execution in criminal appeals. The language of the statute is so clear and unambiguous that it needs not enlist any complex interpretation, or import into it what is not contained therein. “By the Supreme Court decision in Chief Olisa Metu vs Federal Republic of Nigeria & anor (2017) 11NWLR (PT. 1575) PP 157, an application for stay of proceedings/execution of judgement of court, shall not be entertained or brought under the inherent jurisdiction of the court provided for in section 6(6)(b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). “The jurisdiction of the Court of Appeal can only be invoked if the relief sought is such as it is empowered to grant by an enabling law or statute. There is no law or authority that empowers the court below to grant a stay of execution in criminal appeals as such sought by the respondent.

“An application for stay of execution of judgment in a criminal appeal can only be entertained when the applicant who sought to stay the execution of the judgment being appealed against, has been convicted for an offence of murder or sentenced to death, and is awaiting execution by the relevant authorities.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...