Nnamdi Kanu heads to Supreme Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

…challenges Appeal Court decision staying execution of judgement setting him free

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has approached the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division which granted a stay of execution of an earlier judgement of the Court of Appeal which discharged him.

Kanu in a notice of appeal, dated November 3, 2022 and filed through his lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), raised a complaint on the whole decision of the Court of Appeal staying the execution of the judgment of the Court delivered on October 13, 2022.

In his ground one of the appeal, Kanu submitted that: “The court below erred in law when it proceeded to hear and determine an application for stay of execution of judgment in a criminal appeal, brought under Order 6 Rule 1 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, and Section 17 of the Court of Appeal Act of 2004, and thereby occasioned a miscarriage of justice.”

In the particulars of errors, he argued that: “Both the Court of Appeal Rules 2021 and Court of Appeal Act, 2004, did not make any provisions for stay of execution of a Court of Appeal judgment in a criminal appeal.

“Order 6 rule 1 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, only provides for the forms of Application as spelt out in Form 3, and did not specifically provide for or recognise an application for stay of judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered in a criminal appeal.”

 

