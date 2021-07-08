Nnamdi Kanu: Malami chides Madu, says views legally eccentric

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday described the ideas attributed to one Kelechi Madu as outrageously ignoramus opinions that are eccentric and weird to the legal profession. Malami in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said it was abundantly clear that bench warrant was lawfully and judiciously procured through judicial process by a competent court of law, whose bail condition Nnamdi Kanu breached with impunity. The AGF said: “It is unfortunate for someone who claims to be a lawyer of a status of a Solicitor General of a provincial State of Alberta in Canada to fault the internationally recognised manner through which Nnamdi Kanu, who jumped bail was re-arrested and brought back to face trial.”

