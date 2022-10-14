News

Nnamdi Kanu : Olisa Methu Writes Attorney General

Nigerian Lawyer and politician, Olisa Methu writes an open letter of appeal to the minister of justice over the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“I write most respectfully to appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu following the judgement of Court of Appeal, Abuja.

“A lot of Nigerians had always urged for a political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu issue, but the Federal Government of Nigeria had insisted otherwise. Now that the Appellate Court has pronounced so clearly on this matter, the Federal Government is expected to duly comply accordingly.

“History beckons on the President to transcend legalism and harken instead to a reassuring and statesmanlike pragmatism with special reference to cases and situations such as this delicate matter of Nnamdi Kanu.

”As the longest serving Attorney-General of the Federation in history, I implore you to use your wealth of experience, exposure and knowledge to advise Mr. President and the Federal Government to take advantage of the Court of Appeal judgement and enthrone lasting peace in the South East Zone and strengthen the unity of the nation.

“It is incontrovertible that the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will lead the way to minimising armed conflicts, kidnapping and civil unrest in the South East and its environs. It is even envisaged that such a release will douse tension in the entire country especially at this critical time.

”History beckons, Learned Silk. May God grant you the courage, wisdom and understanding to seek this golden path.”

 

