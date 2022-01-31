Nnamdi Kanu: OYC advices FG to adopt Justice Benson Anya’s political proposal

The Apex Youth Sociocultural organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has called on the Federal Government to adopt the political solu-tion proposed by Hon Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High court that delivered the January 19, 2022 judgement in favour of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to resolve the problem. “It could be recalled that in delivery judgement at Umuahia High Court, Justice Benson Anya proposed Political Solution” as the best appropriate means to tackle Nnamdi Kanu’s and IPOB’s issues,” the group said in a statement issued by the National President, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka yesterday. Igboayaka “lamented that although the Court disputed the five other prayers made in the suit but declaring Operation Python Dance coded by Nigeria Army which took place in Igbo land (Southeast geo-political Zone) on 14 September, 2017 illegal, unconditional and act of infringement of Human fundamental rights of Nnamdi Kanu has deepen our democracy in Nigeria”. The Council commended Justice Benson Anya’s courage in proffering a suitable solution to Kanu’s case, stressing that it will aid in saving Nigeria from political instability and anarchy.

