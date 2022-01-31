News Top Stories

Nnamdi Kanu: OYC advices FG to adopt Justice Benson Anya’s political proposal

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA Comment(0)

The Apex Youth Sociocultural organisation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has called on the Federal Government to adopt the political solu-tion proposed by Hon Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High court that delivered the January 19, 2022 judgement in favour of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to resolve the problem. “It could be recalled that in delivery judgement at Umuahia High Court, Justice Benson Anya proposed Political Solution” as the best appropriate means to tackle Nnamdi Kanu’s and IPOB’s issues,” the group said in a statement issued by the National President, Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka yesterday. Igboayaka “lamented that although the Court disputed the five other prayers made in the suit but declaring Operation Python Dance coded by Nigeria Army which took place in Igbo land (Southeast geo-political Zone) on 14 September, 2017 illegal, unconditional and act of infringement of Human fundamental rights of Nnamdi Kanu has deepen our democracy in Nigeria”. The Council commended Justice Benson Anya’s courage in proffering a suitable solution to Kanu’s case, stressing that it will aid in saving Nigeria from political instability and anarchy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tanzania polls: Opposition leader, Lissu, rejects results

Posted on Author Reporter

Tanzania’s main opposition presidential candidate has said he will not accept the result of Wednesday’s election because of voting irregularities. “Whatever happened yesterday was not an election,” Tundu Lissu told journalists in the main city Dar es Salaam. Responding to earlier criticisms, the electoral commission said on Wednesday that the accusations were unfounded, reports the […]
News

Explicit Communications celebrates 25 years of existence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Explicit Communications is celebrating 25 years of its experience of satisfying clients and building a relentless team. Group Managing Director of Explicit Communications, Mr Tunde Thani, said the company is an outstanding marketing communication and advertising agency with unique creative capabilities in Nigeria. Giving a back story of the company, Thani attributed the success and […]
News

Mouka reaffirms commitment to consumers’ wellbeing, quality product

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Mouka, Nigeria’s foremost manufacturer of mattresses and beddings has restated its commitment to consumers’ wellbeing by delivering quality products which enhance sleep and ultimately sound health.   This was the submission of the Chief Executive Officer, Mouka, Raymond Murphy, at a virtual stakeholders’ engagement where he unveiled some of the plans of its fiscal year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica