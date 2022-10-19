Nnamdi Kanu: South East Reps appeal to Buhari for negotiation

The South East caucus in the House of Representatives has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use the ruling of the Abuja Court of Appeal, which discharged the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, adopt dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the matter.

The caucus in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja and signed by its 43 members, said: “Times like this call for statesmanship.

“This is, therefore, a special appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take a fatherly introspection on this issue and toe the path of negotiated solution with guarantees on both sides, and we trust that Mr. President will not allow this veritable opportunity to win peace and write his name in gold pass by”.

The statement reads: “The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives has noted the unanimous decision of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which discharged the leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, of the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government on the grounds that the trial court lacked jurisdiction due to faulty extradition and extraordinary rendition process.”

