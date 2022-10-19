News

Nnamdi Kanu: South East Reps appeal to Buhari for negotiation

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The South East caucus in the House of Representatives has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to use the ruling of the Abuja Court of Appeal, which discharged the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, adopt dialogue for a peaceful resolution of the matter.

The caucus in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja and signed by its 43 members, said: “Times like this call for statesmanship.

“This is, therefore, a special appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to take a fatherly introspection on this issue and toe the path of negotiated solution with guarantees on both sides, and we trust that Mr. President will not allow this veritable opportunity to win peace and write his name in gold pass by”.

 

The statement reads: “The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives has noted the unanimous decision of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which discharged the leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, of the terrorism charges brought against him by the Federal Government on the grounds that the trial court lacked jurisdiction due to faulty extradition and extraordinary rendition process.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Same Faith Ticket: Catholics Church is non partisan but I won’t vote APC –Cardinal Onaiyekan

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

The Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said that he will not be voting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, because of the party’s decision to fly a same faith ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections. He made this […]
News

Delta approves N434m for 2020/2021 bursary, others

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has approved the release of N434 million for the payment of the 2020/2021 Students’ Special Assistance Scheme for students of the state’s origin in tertiary institutions across the country. Also, the state approved the establishment of a technical college at Kiagbodo in Burutu Local Government Area, where the First Republican Minister […]
News

Favour Breakthrough Prayers

Posted on Author Bishop Wale Adekoya

Ps 30:5, Ps 30:7, Ps 102:12-13, Ps 44:1-3 Oh Lord let your current of favour flow into my life in Jesus name. Lord Baptize me with your overwhelming favour power.   Annointing for favour fall on me in Jesus name Oh Lord help me to be rightly positioned for the flow of your favour Oh […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica