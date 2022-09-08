News

Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court Sept 13

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor Comment(0)

The hearing of the case between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal Government earlier scheduled for October 11 has been brought forward to September 13. The lead counsel for IPOB Ifeanyi Ejiofor confirmed this on Wednesday. The group is challenging the seven counts upheld against the Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on May 18, after reviewing of 15 counts. Ejiofor said: “Our Appeal No: CA/ABJ/ CR/ 625/2022 between Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal Republic of Nigeria earlier scheduled for hearing on the 11th of October, 2022, has been brought forward to the 13th day of September, 2022. “Chukwu Okike Abiama is on the throne and shall forever remain on the throne. Your relentless prayers and supplications are positively impacting.”

 

