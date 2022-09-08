Nnamdi Kanu to appear in court Sept 13

The hearing of the case between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal Government earlier scheduled for October 11 has been brought forward to September 13. The lead counsel for IPOB Ifeanyi Ejiofor confirmed this on Wednesday. The group is challenging the seven counts upheld against the Kanu by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on May 18, after reviewing of 15 counts. Ejiofor said: “Our Appeal No: CA/ABJ/ CR/ 625/2022 between Nnamdi Kanu and the Federal Republic of Nigeria earlier scheduled for hearing on the 11th of October, 2022, has been brought forward to the 13th day of September, 2022. “Chukwu Okike Abiama is on the throne and shall forever remain on the throne. Your relentless prayers and supplications are positively impacting.”
Related Articles
Three days after, NLC finally rejects, condemns petrol hike
…says there’s a limit to what Nigerians can take Three days after the increase in the pump rice of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), equally known as petrol, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has finally stepped out of the shadows to reject and condemn government’s action. Nigerians had woken up Friday morning to learn through an […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Police: Special operatives recover 753 machine gun ammunition rounds
The Force Headquarters has said that an intelligence-driven covert operation by police special forces, culminated in the interception and eventual recovery of 753 live rounds of ammunition of General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG). According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, the ammunition, which were concealed in a sack, were “being transported in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
MTN Y’ello Star to produce new music talents
The reality TV show, MTN Y’ello Star, is set to make a difference in the music industry as it seeks to produce more stars. The MTN Y’ello Star project aims to nurture talents and establish wellrounded individuals who will take the world by storm and debunk the theories of TV talent competition not producing stars. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)