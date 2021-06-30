Nnamdi Kanu was arrested in Kenya, says brother

Kingsley Kanu, a sibling of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), says his brother was arrested in Kenya.

The Federal Government has been silent on the location where Kanu was arrest and this has fueled speculations.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Kingsley said Kenyan authorities detained his brother until he was extradited to Nigeria.

This claim cannot be independently verified.

“My brother Nnamdi Kanu demands the right to self-determination for Biafra. Self-determination is the right to that underpins the United Nations. Because Biafrans support Nnamdi Kanu’s call for Biafran self-determination, my brother has now been subjected to the most serious violations of international law.

“My brother has been subject to extraordinary rendition by Kenya and Nigeria. They have violated the most basic principles of the rule of law. Extraordinary rendition is one of the most serious crimes states can commit. Both Nigeria and Kenya must be held to account. I demand justice for my brother, Nnamdi Kanu.

“The British High Commission in Nigeria must insist upon my brother’s immediate release. They must guarantee his safety and security. Nnamdi Kanu must be returned home to the UK to his wife and his sons who live here. The Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, must make clear to the Nigerian authorities that they will not tolerate the unlawful detention of British citizens and that the UK Government condemns the Nigerians and Kenyans for undermining the rule of law.

“Foreign Secretary Raab must be clear. There will be consequences for those who resort to extraordinary rendition. The British Government must insist upon justice for Nnamdi Kanu.”

