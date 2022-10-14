NNAMDI KANU’S ACQUITTAL: It’s quit notice to gunmen terrorising S’East, says IPOB

…as Appeal Court sets their leader free, quashes terrorism charge against him

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described yesterday’s judgement of the Courtof Appealonitsdetained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as a notice to the unknown gunmenterrorisingtheSouthEast region. There was widespread jubilation across the South East region and wherever Ndigbo reside across the world yesterday, following the judgment of the Court of Appeal discharging and acquitting Kanu of the terrorism charges which the Federal Government had brought against him. Spokesperson for IPOB, EmmaPowerful, whospokevia an internet call, was evidently in high spirit, when he reacted to the court’s decision.

Powerful described it as a landmark judgment, stressing that the Appeal Court had shownthattherewerestillhonourable men in the Nigerian judiciary, who will stand up for truth and justice regardless of extraneous pressure. He said the acquittal of Kanuhadelicitedgreatjoyand excitement across the country and they will not allow any hoodlumorterrorelementthat has been disturbing the South East to dampen the people’s mood. According to him, the joy was not just about the freedom of Kanu, but the freedom of the people. He said: “You must have noticedthatthereisexcitement and jubilation everywhere.

“You will also notice that I’m talking to you from a joint where I have gone to join friendstocelebratethishistoric judgment. “This judgment has shown that there are still men of honour and integrity in the Nigerian judiciary. “The judgment is also a warning sign to all the hoodlums, terrorists, known and unknown gunmen disturbing the peace of the South East.

“If they know what is good for them, they should know that this is the time to quit or be doomed.” In a similar vein, the pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday expressed happiness over the Appeal Court ruling, which discharged and acquitted Kanu. The National Publicity Secretaryof OhanaezeNdigbo, Dr. AlexOgbonnia, inaninterview withNewTelegraphinEnugu, said the judgement would restore peace in the South East and end the stay-at-home syndrome in the region. Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the judgement will similarly douse the fears of whether there would be violence free election in the region as some people were already getting pessimistic.

Hesaid: “Thedischargeand acquittal of Nnamdi Kanu is received with great jubilation across the whole of Igboland. “We want to thank all the lawyers that have been steadfast, standing by Nnamdi Kanu, I want to congratulate all of themfortheirsteadfastness. “We want to also commend the judges for the landmark judgement; they have shown courage, they have shown uprightness. “We are happy that this is a major relief; in the first place the sit-at-home will stop and as you know this thing has created some level of insecurity in the South East. “And insecurity in one part of the country is by extension insecurity everywhere.

“So it’s not only that the South East is relieved, it’s affecting the whole country; the ripple effect will also bring a lot of good tidings for the whole country. “In fact, some people were evenpessimisticabout the election that will come up, the 2023 elections. “But indeed you will see that everywhere will be free, everywhere will be peaceful. So, we are very happy, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is very happy.”

In a separate reaction, a former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, yesterday described the decision of the Court of Appeal to set Kanu free after a prolonged trial as a manifestation of justice. Abaribe, however, declined further comments, saying he would respond fully, when he gets the full details of the court judgement. In a very short response to our inquiry, he wrote: “Yet to get the details of the appeal court judgement so cannot make a comment.

When I get the full details, I will react. However, we thank God that Justice has been done.” It would be recalled that Abaribe was once enmeshed in the Kanu saga after he stood surety for him when the court granted the separatist leader bail in April 2017. Abaribe, who represents Abia South Senatorial District in the red chamber of the National Assembly, was among three persons who signed the bail bond.

The others were Ben Elshalom, a Jewish priest, and one Tochukwu Uchendu. However, the gesture became problematic after troops invaded Kanu’s home in Abia State in September 2017, under the guise of a military exercise codenamed: OperationPython Dance 2 prompting him to flee the country. Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had in 2018 ordered Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and two others, who stood as sureties for the bail granted Nnamdi Kanu to deposit the N300 million bond into the court’s account as they could not produce Kanu in court.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...