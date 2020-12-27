Back Page Columnist Body & Soul

Nnamdi Okonkwo bows out with blaze of glory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The name of the young man at the helm of affairs at Fidelity bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, has over the years not ceased to stand for greatness and laudable strides in the banking operations.

 

On this note, he has received many credible honours in recognition of his exemplary gestures in the financial institution. As the year 2020 draws to a close,

 

Nnamdi Okonkwo has again been at the receiving ends of accolades that validates his professionalism and expertise as a banker. The honour is so significant as it sees Nnamdi bowing out as the CEO of Fidelity bank great and glorious one. Nnamdi Okwonkwo’s tenure as Managing Director of Fidelity bank ends this December. As it does every year,

 

Business Day’s Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards have divided Nigerian banks (and other financial bodies) along the lines of merit, accomplishment and excellence. This year’s edition was special, due to the limitations imposed upon the banking system by the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Thus, 2020 BAFI award winners stand apart from their predecessors which only further distinguishes Nnamdi Okonkwo and his Fidelity Bank. Okonkwo, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank, won the Bank CEO of the Year award.

 

This was reportedly given in recognition of his part in the transformation of Fidelity Bank from one of the many financial institutions to a fast-growing, innovative, accommodating and reliable bank.

 

Earlier Okonkwo had won the ‘Banker of the Year’ award at the 2020 edition of the Hallmark People of the Year Awards.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Louis Vuitton’ Taurillon leather bag worth N2m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

This Louis Vuitton Twist one Handle PM handbag in Taurillon leather is a cute bag to consider as a gift for yuletide. Its striking shape, elegant tap handle iconic LV twistlock make it a sophisticated everyday bag. And it comes with a price tag of $4,200 which is 1,974,000 in Nigerian currency. If import duties […]
Body & Soul

Fateema Mohammed, over the moon as she marries on her birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno born but Lagos based Fateema Mohammed, is still basking in the euphoria of the double celebration that rolled into one for her recently.   The beautiful prominent Peoples Democratic Party member, days ago added another year to turn 48. It is like icing on her cake as on the same day, she exchange marital […]
Back Page Columnist

Edo’s politics of insecurity

Posted on Author KASSIM AFEGBUA

Insecurity in Nigeria has become a first rated discourse following the abysmal level the country has fallen and the utter neglect of what ought to be done to arrest the ugly situation.   After the #EndSARS protests that dominated the month of October, the level of insecurity in Edo State has degenerated wantonly. The jailbreak […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: