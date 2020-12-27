Nnamdi Okonkwo bows out with blaze of glory

The name of the young man at the helm of affairs at Fidelity bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, has over the years not ceased to stand for greatness and laudable strides in the banking operations.

On this note, he has received many credible honours in recognition of his exemplary gestures in the financial institution. As the year 2020 draws to a close,

Nnamdi Okonkwo has again been at the receiving ends of accolades that validates his professionalism and expertise as a banker. The honour is so significant as it sees Nnamdi bowing out as the CEO of Fidelity bank great and glorious one. Nnamdi Okwonkwo’s tenure as Managing Director of Fidelity bank ends this December. As it does every year,

Business Day’s Bank and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) awards have divided Nigerian banks (and other financial bodies) along the lines of merit, accomplishment and excellence. This year’s edition was special, due to the limitations imposed upon the banking system by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, 2020 BAFI award winners stand apart from their predecessors which only further distinguishes Nnamdi Okonkwo and his Fidelity Bank. Okonkwo, MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank, won the Bank CEO of the Year award.

This was reportedly given in recognition of his part in the transformation of Fidelity Bank from one of the many financial institutions to a fast-growing, innovative, accommodating and reliable bank.

Earlier Okonkwo had won the ‘Banker of the Year’ award at the 2020 edition of the Hallmark People of the Year Awards.

