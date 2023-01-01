Faith

NNCC, Christian leaders vow to hold political leaders accountable

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Christian leaders in Nigeria in collaboration with Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC) have vowed to hold political leaders accountable especially in ensuring they make the citizenry enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.

 

The vow was made at the religious-political summit tagged “Meet the Church” hosted by the NNCC in Ikeja-Lagos, with many leaders in attendance including Vice-Presidential candidate of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa of God First Ministry (Illumination Assembly); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and other leaders.

 

Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab urged Christians to be very knowledgeable in political matters, make their voices aired and be part of decision makers by participating in politics especially at the grassroots

He insisted that there was nothing wrong in partisan politics as government is a divine institution of God, stating: ‘If we are submitting to government, then we must play our part to take over governance. We cannot submit to something that we are not part of. Our voice must be heard. We cannot belong to a country where we are only spectators. Let us go into politics and clean it up.”

 

Founder of Trinity House and Keynote Speaker at the summit, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, condemned the lack of sincere concern for the welfare of the nation by the leaders, and called on Christians to be deliberate in speaking truth to power in unison, while lauding NNCC for its mandate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

THE GLORIOUS GOSPEL OF CHRIST MISSION

Posted on Author Our Reporters

(Christ the power of God) TOPIC: THE ANTICHRIST PART 1 I want us to pay a meticulous attention to this brief write up and I believe it will bless your soul. It is very informative and transformative. My take on this topic may be slightly different but it won’t spoil our Doctrine or Theology. The […]
Faith

The Experience’ goes virtual

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

The Experience’,’ reputed as “the world’s largest gospel concert” and arguably the largest gathering of worshippers on the African continent, kicked off last Friday, virtually while maintaining its known standards.   It was also the first time the celebrated gospel concert debuted as a global edition, with millions of admirers streaming the gospel carnival simultaneously […]
Faith

Archbishop Roberts, wife celebrate birthday in style

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

It was a gathering of celebration in honour of the President of West African College of Missionary Bishops (WACOMBS), Archbishop Olusegun Roberts, and his wife,   Bishop Adenike Roberts as they commemorate their birthday respectively. The cleric couple, who celebrated their birthday on Wednesday, September 1 share the same birth date of August 30.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica