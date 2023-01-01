NNCC, Christian leaders vow to hold political leaders accountable

Christian leaders in Nigeria in collaboration with Nigeria National Christian Coalition (NNCC) have vowed to hold political leaders accountable especially in ensuring they make the citizenry enjoy the dividends of democracy and good governance.

The vow was made at the religious-political summit tagged “Meet the Church” hosted by the NNCC in Ikeja-Lagos, with many leaders in attendance including Vice-Presidential candidate of New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), Bishop Isaac Idahosa of God First Ministry (Illumination Assembly); Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor) candidate of the Labour Party (LP), and other leaders.

Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab urged Christians to be very knowledgeable in political matters, make their voices aired and be part of decision makers by participating in politics especially at the grassroots

He insisted that there was nothing wrong in partisan politics as government is a divine institution of God, stating: ‘If we are submitting to government, then we must play our part to take over governance. We cannot submit to something that we are not part of. Our voice must be heard. We cannot belong to a country where we are only spectators. Let us go into politics and clean it up.”

Founder of Trinity House and Keynote Speaker at the summit, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, condemned the lack of sincere concern for the welfare of the nation by the leaders, and called on Christians to be deliberate in speaking truth to power in unison, while lauding NNCC for its mandate.

