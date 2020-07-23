Sports

Nneka Ede buys Portuguese club, Lusitano

Posted on

Nigerian entrepreneur Nneka Ede has purchased Portuguese clubside Lusitano Ginásio Clube, Futebol, SAD. Starting in June 2020, Mrs Ede has become the new owner of the 108-yearold club, which competes in the Campeonato de Portugal, the third division of Portugal’s football pyramid.

A statement from the club said: “After months of negotiations with different entities, an agreement has been reached with Mrs Nneka Ede, a sports enthusiast and entrepreneur from Nigeria, a country filled with people as passionate and fiery about football as us and which incidentally share the same green and white in their flags, towards the transfer of the ownership of the SAD to the latter that will help us in our mission to take Lusitano to the next level.” New owner Mrs Ede, who becomes the first African woman to own a club in Europe, said “I am excited about this opportunity and I hope that this new chapter will deepen the already great sporting relations between Nigeria and Portugal, continue with the rich history of Lusitano club and provide a pathway for young talent to develop and shine through.”

Our Reporters

