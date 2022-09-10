Nneka, Isaac Moses of Goge Africa win EMCOAN Awards 2022

For their contributions over the years towards the preservation and promotion of African cultural tourism, Nneka Isaac-Moses and Isaac Moses, of Goge Africa have clinched the Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) Awards 2022 for the most Outstanding Tourism and Cultural Programme on TV.

Elated by this recognition, Nneka Isaac-Moses, who is the Managing Director of Gog Africa, described it as the best of the awards that they have won over the years, coming from one of their own. ‘‘Last night, we received the most important award of our career right here in Nigeria! Who said a prophet is not recognised in his own country,’’ noted the tourism ambassador, even as she added that; ‘‘Preaching the gospel of African culture and tourism has earned Goge Africa multiple local and international awards since its inception in 1999, but the award for the most Outstanding Tourism and Cultural Programme on TV from Electronic Media Content Owners Association of Nigeria (EMCOAN) is the real icing on the cake! ‘‘It is not very often that one’s efforts are recognised by their peers and professional colleagues.

The amazing factor is that we are also members of EMCOAN. So when our professional colleagues grant us such accolade and recognition; it is a big deal for our team at Goge Africa.’’ She dedicated the award to her team and partners. ‘‘We dedicate this award to Destination West Africa Project and Goge Africa’s project partners,’’ she said, disclosing further that; ‘‘Our quest and advocacy for the lowering of travel barriers on the continent, especially in West Africa continues. Interconnectivity within the continent and intra-Africa travel is the desire of every African.’’

