Arts & Entertainments

‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ reboot gets Netflix release date

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Play Network Studios’ reboot of classic thriller, Nneka the Pretty Serpent, is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform has announced August 15 as its official premiere date. Directed by filmmaker, Tosin Igho, the feature film starring Idia Aisien in the lead role, centres on Nneka’s revenge mission targeted at her parents’ murderers. It also stars Bovi Ugboma, Bimbo Ademoye, Zack Orji, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu and Ndidi Obi, the lead star from the original film.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NFVCB threatens to track LGBT filmmakers in Nollywood

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The National Film Video and Censor’ Board (NFVCB) has reaffirmed its stance against Nollywood films portraying homosexual acts on screen. This comes in the wake of recent reports confirming the ongoing production of a Lesbian themed feature film ‘Ife’ directed by filmmaker, Uyai Ikpe-Etim. Reacting to this, the board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas announced in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Clueless woman clicks picture with the world’s deadliest animal

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Little did a tourist know that an exotic trip to Indonesia could turn deadly. The woman barely made her way out of the clutches of death. Although posted on Thursday, the video was shot three years ago, when the woman – an animal research student then – was studying in Bali. The video, which was […]
Arts & Entertainments

Patoranking announces winners for his scholarship opportunity

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Following the announcement from Patoranking late last year of his partnership with the African Leadership University and the review of hundreds o f applications from exceptional young people across Africa, he has announced his 10 inaugural scholars. The Patoranking Scholars will be rewarded with 100 per cent paid tuition and a once in a lifetime […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica