‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ reboot gets Netflix release date

Play Network Studios’ reboot of classic thriller, Nneka the Pretty Serpent, is coming to Netflix. The streaming platform has announced August 15 as its official premiere date. Directed by filmmaker, Tosin Igho, the feature film starring Idia Aisien in the lead role, centres on Nneka’s revenge mission targeted at her parents’ murderers. It also stars Bovi Ugboma, Bimbo Ademoye, Zack Orji, Shaffy Bello, Beverly Osu and Ndidi Obi, the lead star from the original film.
Related Articles
NFVCB threatens to track LGBT filmmakers in Nollywood
The National Film Video and Censor’ Board (NFVCB) has reaffirmed its stance against Nollywood films portraying homosexual acts on screen. This comes in the wake of recent reports confirming the ongoing production of a Lesbian themed feature film ‘Ife’ directed by filmmaker, Uyai Ikpe-Etim. Reacting to this, the board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas announced in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Clueless woman clicks picture with the world’s deadliest animal
Little did a tourist know that an exotic trip to Indonesia could turn deadly. The woman barely made her way out of the clutches of death. Although posted on Thursday, the video was shot three years ago, when the woman – an animal research student then – was studying in Bali. The video, which was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Patoranking announces winners for his scholarship opportunity
Following the announcement from Patoranking late last year of his partnership with the African Leadership University and the review of hundreds o f applications from exceptional young people across Africa, he has announced his 10 inaugural scholars. The Patoranking Scholars will be rewarded with 100 per cent paid tuition and a once in a lifetime […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)