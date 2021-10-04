Business

NNFM appoints chairman

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills (NNFM) Plc has appointed Alhaji Rabi’u M. Gwarzo as its chairman, Board of Directors. He replaced Alhaji Alhassan Aminu Dantata, who resigned as board chairman on September 9, 2021.

 

The company’s Secretary, Theophilus Ogwuche, said in statement that the appointment was part of the resolutions reached recently at its Board of Directors’ meeting held at Bristol Palace Hotel

in Kano State, saying that the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had been notified of the appointment.

 

Gwarzo, who served as vice chairman of the company before the new appointment, started his educational career at Bayero University, Kano (BUK) and proceeded to West Ham College and North East London Polytechnic, London, where he studied commercial accounting.

Also, Gwarzo obtained a certificate in accounting and finance of University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland.

 

He joined Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc as an accountant in 1985 and rose to the position of deputy managing director in 1991 and managing director in 1997. He was elevated to the position of vice chairman of the company in 2011.

