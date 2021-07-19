NNFM returns to profitability despite pressure

Despite rising cost of operations, NNFM Plc has sustained positive trajectory, CHRIS UGWU writes

Like any other sector in the Nigerian economy, 2020 was not an impressive year for the manufacturing sector, following high costs of operations occasioned by COVID-19, which is ravaging the economy. With the recent development, analysts believe 2021 doesn’t look much different for the sector either, as the world battles with the second wave of the pandemic, which has heightened volatility in the economy. This is because despite efforts by government to create an enabling environment for investment in the nation’s economy, the exchange rate volatility and its attendant effects have impacted businesses negatively. The increase in exchange rate has forced manufacturers to borrow at a high rate, thereby increasing cost of productions, made worse by the infrastructure deficiency, which has inevitably transfer the high production cost to consumers as this had made manufacturers less competitive, shrinking their profit margins, as the naira’s devaluation takes its toll on imported raw materials. Aside increased cost of raw materials, some manufacturers, especially multinational consumer goods companies that have taken up foreign currency liabilities are also groaning under the pressure of increased cost of dollar. Some of these companies plan their cash flows well in advance and they can’t easily adjust to currency fluctuations. The exchange rate volatility and difficulty in accessing dollars have resulted in companies that are profitable, becoming less profitable and those that are marginal now suffering. Also, challenges of erratic supply of public electricity, weak logistics, insecurity and other high costs of operations attributable to poor infrastructure has continued to make the business operating environment difficult especially the real sector of the economy. However, while it is accepted generally that the overall economic and business climate remains a mixed fortune due to the mounting economic challenges, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc, like its competitors in the country, was not insulated. The company, which closed the nine months ended December 31, 2019, with a loss, however, reverted to the path of profitability in full year ended March 2020 and ended the full year 2021 on a positive trajectory. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at N6.15. Financials For the year ended March 2020, NNFM’s revenue surged by 113.08 per cent to N8.84 billion from N4.41 billion as at March 2019. The growth at the top line was driven by market penetrating products with improved packaging to cater for the price-sensitive consumers as well as the improvement in route to market. Also, land border closure in the latter part of the financial year supported revenue growth. Analysis of the financial statement showed cost of sales increased by 123.96 per cent to N7.96 billion in the period under review from N3.56 billion the previous year; the increase in cost was due to higher material costs, (+143.35 per cent). Meanwhile, there was a 91.64 per cent increase in operating expenses to N554.36 million in March 2020 from N289.27 million the previous year. According to reports, the uptick in operating expenses was spurred by a number of factors ranging from advertising cost on new products, further spend to deepen route to market, costs associated with business continuity plans following the pandemic as well as COVID- 19 donations and relief items expenses. NNFM has optimised direct sales attributable to projects gross profit spiked by 50.35 per cent to N876.05 million in the period under review as against N580.25 million the previous. Operating profit followed the same growth trajectory as it grew by 6.5 per cent N526.19 million for the year ended March 2020 from N527.86 million the corresponding period of March 2020. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc reported a profit after tax of N68.50 million for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020. The profit represents 536.92 per cent increase against N10.75 million recorded in 2019. Revenue grew by 69.03 per cent from N1.13 billion in 2019 to N1.91 billion in 2020. However cost sales grew by 79.34 per cent to N1.73 billion from N962.98 million in 2019. For the half year ended September 30, 2020, the group recorded a profit after tax of 146.342 million as against a loss of N153.322 million in 2019. Revenue stood at N3.344 billion from N2.476 billion in 2019, accounting for growth of 75 per cent growth. Cost of sales was N3.928 billion from N2.326 billion in 2019. The group reported a profit after tax of N51.225 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2020, as against a loss of N206.078 million in 2019. Revenue for the period stood at N6.454 billion in 2020 from N5.006 billion in 2019 accounting for a growth of 28.92 per cent. Cost of sales stood at N5.984 billion in 2020 from N5.305 billion in 2019. Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc reported a profit after tax of N69.919 million for the full year ended March 31, 2021. The profit represents 8.17 per cent increase against N64.635 million recorded in 2020. Profit before tax stood at N134.346 million for the full year as against N120.675 million, representing a growth of 11.33 per cent. Revenue, however, dropped by 1.96 per cent from N8.841 billion in 2020 to N8.667 billion in 2021. Operational challenges Flour millers in Nigeria are turning to the street market for dollars to buy wheat after the central bank restricted the use of the U.S. currency to buy grain imports, according to the country’s third-largest operator. “The central bank is deliberately looking at ways of managing the import bill and the deployment of dollar reserve,” said Honeywell Flour Mills Plc’s Managing Director, Lanre Jaiyeola, during an interview in Lagos. “This means we have to look elsewhere for the shortfall,” he added.

According to Bloomberg, Nigeria, Africa’s largest buyer of wheat, lacks the capacity to produce the commodity, harvesting just one per cent of the 4.7 million tons of the grain that it will consume this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Most of the wheat is milled into flour for bakeries or used to produce pasta and other wheat-based foods like bread. The country is also Africa’s largest oil producer and the pandemic- induced plunge in crude prices last year significantly curbed a key source of revenue for government. Since then, the central bank has kept a tight rein on currency reserves, managing demand for U.S. dollars by placing wheat and other goods on a list of products that aren’t eligible for foreign exchange. This is in a bid to reduce pressure on reserves and avoid a depreciation of the local currency unit, which has been devalued thrice since March last year. Nigeria’s flour millers – who need dollars to buy imports – used to source all of their foreign currency needs through the central bank, according to Jaiyeola. “This has gradually reduced to about single digits currently,” he said. It’s also more expensive. The dollar is at least 22 per cent more expensive than if they got USD from the central bank. While the local unit traded at N411.16 to the dollar in the official interbank market as of 1:03 p.m. local time last Wednesday, the rate was N500 to a dollar in the parallel market, according to abokifx.com, a website that collates the rates. Millers pass the higher prices to consumers in the country where food inflation is already more than 20 per cent. The situation has forced flour producers to collaborate with domestic wheat growers to improve production and reduce some of the upward pressure on prices. However, banditry and frequent incidents of kidnapping in the food producing northern part of the country have hampered prospects of boosting output immediately. The changes have increased the confidence of farmers to invest in the sector as they now have improved access to the market, according to Salim Mohammed, president of the Wheat Farmers Association of Nigeria. Looking ahead The management of FMN Plc, the parent body of NNFM, stated: “We pride ourselves in being one of the biggest companies in Nigeria and want to take our place in pushing the sustainability agenda not just for ourselves but for the rest of the country. “As FMN explores more significant ways to shape a more sustainable business through improved stakeholder engagement, innovation in our processes and driving our local content agenda, we are optimistic of remaining in a position of strength. In contributing to the sustainable development of Nigeria and Africa, we remain proud of our legacy and reaffirm our commitment to creating shared value and continue in our purpose of Feeding the Nation, every day.” Flour Mills of Nigeria recently announced a further expansion to its sugar backward integration programme (BIP) with the acquisition of 20,450 hectares of land in Nasarawa State. The move is part of FMN’s commitment to the backward integration programme of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan and the overall growth strategy of the sugar industry in the country. According to a statement from the company, the 20,450 hectares is situated at Umaisha Development Area of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State on the north bank of the Benue river, about 70 kilometres upstream from Lokoja. “It is expected that land preparation, including, surveys and the initial designs will start immediately in anticipation of the commencement of operations during the course of this year.

“The plan is to develop up to 15,000 hectares under cane and to construct a state-of-the-art sugar mill in line with our BIP commitments and Nigeria’s drive for selfsufficiency in sugar production,” FMN stated.

As the flour firm gradually returns to profitability, it is expected that flattening of COVID-19 curve and improvement in the micro economy would help reposition the company.

