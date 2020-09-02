Sports

NNL appoints Sajo Dandija CEO

Nigeria National League (NNL) has appointed Sajo Dandida Mohammed as the new Chief Executive Officer, CEO. Mohammed replaces former Ogun State Sports Commissioner Bukola Olapade who resigned from the position three seasons ago. Chairman of the NNL, Senator Obinna Ogba who accepted Sajo’s said the appointment is with immediate effect.

Ogba said that; “the position of a Chief Executive is a necessary one that will help us galvanize the league more and reach expected heights”. Mohammed a trained lawyer hails from Adamawa State. He attended University of Maiduguri and the Nigerian Law School as well as the Institute of Advanced Legal Studies. Barrister Mohammed was a member of the Security Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation, having worked with the Department of State Security Services (DSS) where he rose to the rank of Assistant Chief Security/Intelligence Officer. He retired from public service after 33 years.

