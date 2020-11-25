NNL begins stadium inspection ahead new season

The Nigeria National League will from Thursday, November 26, send Stadium Compliance Officers to the designated home grounds of teams participating in the 2021/2020 League season. This is part of its pre-season activities to herald the fresh season under the new leadership of Senator Obinna Ogba.

The stadium Compliance Officers are to ascertain the level of facilities in the various Stadiums to be used by clubs as stipulated in the NNL Rule book. According to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the league in Nigeria, Emmanuel Adesanya, clubs will have no choice than to provide alternative venue for their matches, if their stadium fall short of the required standard.

Adesanya added that the clubs are to ensure that every logistics for the ease of the inspection exercise are in place. Subject to Congress ratification the NNL Stakeholders meeting held on November 6 in Abuja agreed for two conferences in the Northern and Southern regions of the country, for an abridged League format for the 2020-2021 season.

