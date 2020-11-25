Sports

NNL begins stadium inspection ahead new season

The Nigeria National League will from Thursday, November 26, send Stadium Compliance Officers to the designated home grounds of teams participating in the 2021/2020 League season. This is part of its pre-season activities to herald the fresh season under the new leadership of Senator Obinna Ogba.

The stadium Compliance Officers are to ascertain the level of facilities in the various Stadiums to be used by clubs as stipulated in the NNL Rule book. According to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the league in Nigeria, Emmanuel Adesanya, clubs will have no choice than to provide alternative venue for their matches, if their stadium fall short of the required standard.

Adesanya added that the clubs are to ensure that every logistics for the ease of the inspection exercise are in place. Subject to Congress ratification the NNL Stakeholders meeting held on November 6 in Abuja agreed for two conferences in the Northern and Southern regions of the country, for an abridged League format for the 2020-2021 season.

Sports

Bekele to miss London Marathon due to injury

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kenenisa Bekele’s muchanticipated London Marathon duel with Eliud Kipchoge is off after the Ethiopian pulled out with a calf injury. Bekele, 38, was just two seconds short of Kipchoge’s world record when he won the Berlin Marathon last year. “I am very disappointed,” said Bekele. “I picked up a niggle in my left calf after […]
Sports

Finidi bemoans absence of Eagles in top clubs

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Ex-international, Finidi George, has bemoaned the inability of Super Eagles players to play for top clubs in Europe as they continue to miss out in Champions League showpiece.   The retired winger alongside another Nigeria, Nwankwo Kanu, were part of the Ajax team that won the UEFA Champions League in 1995 before getting to the […]
Sports

EPL: Stunning James goal helps Chelsea beat Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wolves too strong for Sheffield Utd Chelsea defender Reece James scored a stunning long-range effort and got an assist as they began their Premier League season with victory at Brighton. James put Chelsea 2-1 up minutes after Brighton’s Leandro Trossard equalised Jorginho’s first-half penalty, won by new signing Timo Werner. Kurt Zouma then volleyed James’ […]

