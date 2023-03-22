NNL Lagos Affairs End In Win For Sporting Lagos

The first Lagos derby of the Nigeria National League between Smart City and Sporting Lagos on Wednesday evening ended in what is an away win for Sporting as they start their quest to gain promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The NNL season which started on Tuesday across the country continued on Wednesday with Sporting getting the bragging right against their neighbors.

Early pressure from the visitors forced a defensive error from the hosts, with Taro Godswill picking up a loose ball in the Smart City box and powering home a left-footed drive for the game’s first goal.

The hosts will respond, coming to life with chances of their own but Sporting held on to lead at the break.

The second period saw Sporting withstanding initial pressure from the hosts before grabbing a second to take charge of the match.

Another defensive error allowed Sporting a counter-attack which culminated in Saturday Okow slotting past the on-rushing Oremade Olawale in the Smart City’s goal.

A resurgence from Smart City late in the game saw Savio Idezi power through the Sporting defense to score and place the game on a knife’s edge. Sporting will however hold on for a 2-1 victory and all three points in their first game.

