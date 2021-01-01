Sports

NNL sets January 6 deadline for clubs’ registration

The Nigeria National League has given deadline for Clubs to fulfill registration requirements and formalities ahead the new season according to the League’s Chief Operating Officer, Emmanuel Adesanya. Speaking exclusively to brila.net, Adesanya stated that the Nigeria football federation has given a mandate to the organizers to ensure that all the clubs in the NNL division completes their registration before or latest 6th of January.

“The NNL registration is on now and we have given our teams up till sixth of January to conclude their registration and there after we proceeds with our AGM and we get started with the league, we are mandated to start the league three weeks and there after we should be able to finish our congress. ”he said. Meanwhile, from the communique issued by the NFF just yesterday stated that, the league(NNL) date of commencement is 16th February 2021.

