NNL shifts league kick-off date over gubernatorial, assembly elections

The 2022/2023 match day one fixtures of the Nigeria National League (NNL), will now continue on Wednesday 22 March, 2023 instead of the earlier scheduled date of Saturday 18 March 2023 . The decision of the country’s electoral body {INEC} to shift the Saturday 11 of March Governorship and House of Assembly Elections necessitated this development, which led to the NNL swiftly adjusting the previous date. Recall that the NNL new season kicked off Saturday 4 March, 2023, at the newly built Eket Stadium, in Akwa Ibom state with the FC One Rocket versus Warri Wolves game which ended 2-1 . Subsequently, Head of Operations Mr. Emmanuel Adesanya said it also became imperative to adjust the match day two fixtures accordingly. The match Day Two ties have been fixed to now hold Sunday 26 March, 2023.
