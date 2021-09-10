Sports

NNL Super 8 Postponed over stay-at-home in Imo

The end of the season Super 8 competition of the Nigeria National League suffered a day postponement after the sit-at-home pronouncement by The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), forcing people to stay at home on Thursday, September 9. Matches expected to take placeonThursdaywereallbeen postponed till Friday (today) alongside the abandoned matchesthattookplaceonWednesday. Torrential rainfall soaked the pitch on Wednesday thereby forcing the match commissioner and the referee to stop the Gombe United versus DMD tie at 65 minutes.

The remaining 25 minutes will be played Friday 10 September at 10:O’ Clock in the morning at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, the venue of the Super 8. Subsequently, the Bendel Insurance and Ekiti United match which also could not be played ,will hold immediately after the remainder of Gombe United and DMD match.

This development equally has necessitated the shift in date and time of the last conference games earlier fixed for Friday , the matches will now be played simultaneously on Saturday 11 September 2021 at two venues, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and the University of Nigeria Enugu campus – UNEC football playing pitch, Nsukka respectively.

