NNMP: BEDC provides meters for 25% of targeted customers

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company Plc (BEDC) yesterday said it has installed more than 25 per cent of the 90,870 meters targeted for customers under the first phase of the National Mass Metering Programme (NNMP) expected to be completed in the next three months.

The company disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of a Town Hall meeting on “Facilitating Metering and CombatingElectricityTheftinBEDC states,” organisedrecentlyby theStakeholdersDemocracy Network (SDN) for critical stakeholdersintheelectricity sector in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

According to the communiqué, BEDC planned to eliminate estimated billing for unmetered customers in its four franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo over a period of six months as part of the NNMP. The communiqué said: “BEDC is now installing meters on the pole for customers in Bands A, B and C, as the initial focus to curtail energy theft and meter bypass while the company has also began community metering where transformers of over 600 communities have been metered so far,” the communiqué said.

The communiqué, while noting growing joint efforts by communities in combating electricity theft in the BEDC coverage areas, added that metering under NNMP was free and customers do not have to pay. It warned that BEDC and industry stakeholders could sue and be sued on accounts of electricity theft and consumer rights violation.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is carrying out electricity consumer education and interfacing between customers and Discos for complaints resolution.” The communiqué listed the challenges being confronted by BEDC during the NNMP installation process to include meter tampering, rejection of meters by some customers, aggressive and violent customer behaviour and extortion of some customers by some unscrupulous agents for meter installation and procurement.

The communiqué noted assurances by the BEDC to customers that corrupt members of staff would be punished and urged electricity customers approached by its agents for the purpose of extortion to utilise the company’s whistle blowing channels to report such corrupt acts and electricity theft.

Like this: Like Loading...