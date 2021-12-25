NNPC allays fears over Igando pipeline explosion

Akinola Ajibade

The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, has allayed fears that the fire outbreak in Igando area will disrupt supply and distribution of petroleum products in Lagos and beyond.

He said this during a visit to the site of the fire explosion in Lagos on Friday.

The incident was as a result of power line collapse on a section of System 2B pipeline within the area.

Represented by the Managing Director, Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC), Isiyaku Abdulahi, Kyari said that the visit was to ascertain the extent of the incident.

He assured Nigerians that the development would not affect supply of fuel within Lagos metropolis and beyond.

According to him, NNPC officials are working with the Lagos State Government and other relevant authorities to permanently put off the fire.

Recalled that the country had recorded several cases of fire explosion in recent past, a development, which has affected petroleum installations and fuel by extension, nationwide.

