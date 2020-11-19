NNPC backbone of Nigeria’s development –NSE

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has declared that the National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was the backbone to the visible development of country and the engineering profession. President of the NSE, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, who declared this during the presentation of award of fellowship on some management staff of the NNPC, urged the Corporation to do more in advancing programmes for the development of engineering profession in Nigeria.

The NNPC was the centre of attraction at the Nigerian Society of Engineers’ (NSE) fellowship award ceremony with the Corporation bagging a Special Recognition Award and seven of its staff, including the Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, conferred with the prestigious Fellowship award.

