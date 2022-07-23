Sports

NNPC bails NFF out, clears Falcons bonuses

The Super Falcons have been paid their bonuses and allowances following the intervention of the National Petroleum Company {NNPC Limited). Crisis had rocked the team after they refused to turn up for training ahead of the third-place match against Zambia because their allowances and bonuses had not been paid by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The NFF said it was cash-strapped and was waiting on the Federal Government for disbursement of intervention funds but the players didn’t want to buy the argument, insisting to have their monies before filing out against Zambia. However, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, agreed to bail Amaju Pinnick and NFF out following the intervention of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, according to 234sportsng.com As of the time of filing this report, it is not known how much the NNPC Limited would release to clear the outstanding bonuses and allowances.

Meanwhile, sources said while the players were begging for their allowances, FA Chairmen took up the offer of an all-expense-paid trip to the WAFCON in Morocco, as well as other critical stakeholders enjoyed a ‘good time’ on the ticket of Pinnick. This will be the third pay scandal between the country’s women’s team and the NFF under Pinnick. The team first protested for several weeks when the NFF failed to pay them for winning the 2016 WAFCON in Cameroon.

 

