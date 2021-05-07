NNPC Begins Rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refinery

…Says project’ll generate 3,000 jobs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has commenced construction work to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt Refinery. This was possible following the Federal Government’s approval of $1.5 million for the rehabilitation project.

Making a firm commitment not to fail Nigerians, the NNPC Chief Operating Officer, Refineries & Petrochemicals, Engr. Mustapha Yakubu, gave assurancrs that everything was being done to ensure the project was delivered hitch-free and on schedule.

A statement by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, which was made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja, quoted Yakubu as saying everything about the project had been carefully worked out to ensure that the target of at least 90 percent refining capacity is achieved when operational.

“It must be hitch-free and that is why we are engaging the host communities appropriately 200 million Nigerians are looking up to us and we can’t afford to fail. We’ve been on this journey since 2019.”

The COO further disclosed that the project would require 3,000 workers at the peak of activities, stressing that out of that number there would be only 70 expatriates while the balance would be sourced locally in line with the local content policy.

