Business

NNPC boosts 1,300km pipeline project for gas delivery to Europe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has given a boost to the 1,300 kilometer Trans Niger Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project for gas delivery to Europe.

 

This came with the execution of $2.8 billion Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano, AKK, gas pipeline project, which was boosted at the weekend through the delivery of 96 pipes from Warri South South region to Itakpe in Kogi state, North Central Nigeria by rail.

The conveyance by rail was made possible through the efforts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a major stakeholder in the project.

 

The Corporation, which confirmed this in a message obtained from its Twitter handle, stated: “We congratulate our team on the arrival at   10.25pm 8.4.2021 of AKK gas project line pipes by rail from Warri to Itakpe.

 

Less cost, faster delivery time, safer, protecting our roads and more. The infrastructure revolution is paying up.”

 

It added: “A major boost in the delivery of #AKKGasProject as NRC Train finally commenced epoch-making haulage of line pipes from Warri to Itakpe. This locomotive, which began journey @ 11.05am on April 8, 2021, carried 96 pipes at once, an equivalent of 32 trailers on the road.”

 

This, according to NNPC, represents phase one of the 1,300km-long Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project, which is being developed as part of Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan to utilise the country’s surplus gas resources for power generation as well as for consumption by domestic customers.

 

The TNGP project also forms part of the proposed 4,401km-long Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) to export natural gas to customers in Europe.

 

Nigeria holds Africa’s biggest and one of the world’s biggest gas reserves. Its proved natural gas reserves stand at 188 trillion cubic feet (tcf) comprising 99tcf of associated gas and 89tcf of non-associated gas.

The AKK pipeline is planned to be developed on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis under publicprivate partnership (PPP) to be supervised by Nigeria’s Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Bajaj Auto launches Re 250 Superkeke in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bajaj Auto – the world’s largest manufacturer of 3-wheelers, has today launched the most superior keke ever seen in Nigeria, the RE 250 along with their exclusive national distribution Stallion Group.   The RE 250 was unveiled by superstar footballer Jay Jay Okocha in the presence of over 100 keke dealers & other prominent members […]
Business

COVID-19: LCCI delpores SMEs’ high mortality rate

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has admitted that the global economic landscape challenged by the coronavirus outbreak and associated containment measures has put a sizeable number of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) in dire financial straits. It also flayed the difficult financial situation, saying that the financial straits came in form […]
Business

How CBN’s interventions pulled economy from recession

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB

With GDP growth of 0.11 per cent in fourth quarter of 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics, last week, pronounced that the economy was out of recession. ABDULWAHAB ISA X-rays CBN’s efforts in lifting the economy out of the woods Imbued with unusual confidence amidst drifting economy, Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, clairvoyantly predicted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica