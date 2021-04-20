NNPC boosts 1,300km pipeline project for gas delivery to Europe

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has given a boost to the 1,300 kilometer Trans Niger Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project for gas delivery to Europe.

This came with the execution of $2.8 billion Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano, AKK, gas pipeline project, which was boosted at the weekend through the delivery of 96 pipes from Warri South South region to Itakpe in Kogi state, North Central Nigeria by rail.

The conveyance by rail was made possible through the efforts of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), a major stakeholder in the project.

The Corporation, which confirmed this in a message obtained from its Twitter handle, stated: “We congratulate our team on the arrival at 10.25pm 8.4.2021 of AKK gas project line pipes by rail from Warri to Itakpe.

Less cost, faster delivery time, safer, protecting our roads and more. The infrastructure revolution is paying up.”

It added: “A major boost in the delivery of #AKKGasProject as NRC Train finally commenced epoch-making haulage of line pipes from Warri to Itakpe. This locomotive, which began journey @ 11.05am on April 8, 2021, carried 96 pipes at once, an equivalent of 32 trailers on the road.”

This, according to NNPC, represents phase one of the 1,300km-long Trans-Nigerian Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project, which is being developed as part of Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan to utilise the country’s surplus gas resources for power generation as well as for consumption by domestic customers.

The TNGP project also forms part of the proposed 4,401km-long Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) to export natural gas to customers in Europe.

Nigeria holds Africa’s biggest and one of the world’s biggest gas reserves. Its proved natural gas reserves stand at 188 trillion cubic feet (tcf) comprising 99tcf of associated gas and 89tcf of non-associated gas.

The AKK pipeline is planned to be developed on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis under publicprivate partnership (PPP) to be supervised by Nigeria’s Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

