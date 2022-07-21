NNPC: Buhari has vindicated Atiku-APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, has said the Federal Government’s action of commercialising the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has vindicated former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Recall that Nigerians have continued to reacTed government’s decision in making it a limited liability company. Vatsa told selected journalists that Atiku’s perception then about the NNPC was that the industry needed to be sold to interested Nigerian(s) to make it effective and reduce wastage on the part of government that pays huge salaries every month for services not rendered. He said: “Atiku’s submission about the moribund corporation in 2019 was later used against him, making Nigerians to believe that the former Vice President was going to sell the industry to himself, friends or associates.”
