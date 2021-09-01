News

NNPC/CNL JV donates hospital equipment to Ijaw, Itsekiri hospitals

Posted on

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (CNL) on Monday donated healthcare equipment and pharmaceutical products to two cottage hospitals in Delta State. The two hospitals are at Egbema/Gbaramatu kingdom and Ogidigben in Warri South-North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas. T he various hospital equipment were donated to the two CNL-sponsored cottage hospitals at Tsekeluwu and Oporoza in Gbaramatu Kingdom and the Government Cottage Hospital at Ogidigben in the Warri Kingdom. The hospital equipment were received by Egbema-Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) and the Itsekiri Regional Development Committee (IRDC) in Warri on behalf of the cottage hospitals.

Our Reporters

