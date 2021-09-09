NNPC courts NGX on financing opportunities

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on financing options in the near term. This was indicated during a courtesy visit by the management of NGX to NNPC led by the Chairman, NGX, Mr. Abubakar Balarabe Mahmoud.

Mahmoud stated: “As an Exchange, we are always interested in developing strong relations with notable institutions such as NNPC and we are quite delighted at some of the recent developments we have seen. We would, therefore, like to congratulate you on the successful signing of the Petroleum Industry Act, which we are confident will transform the sector and, in turn, open up opportunities for both NGX and NNPC to explore going forward.” The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, lauded the management of NNPC for the remarkable efforts at improving transparency, accountability and performance at the Corporation.

He said: “Today, we are delighted to have the opportunity to explore several capital marketrelated financing topics with NNPC, including a potential listing on the exchange. An NNPC listing will have tremendous positive benefits for the Nigerian capital markets and will go a long way in deepening the current transformation that is occurring at NNPC. Furthermore, the capital markets present a credible opportunity for the NNPC to meet its short and long term financing plans. NGX, working with other stakeholders, is keen to facilitate this.” The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari, said at the meeting that “the recent signing of the Petroleum Industry Act has opened up unique opportunities to create value for our shareholders.

